Star-Telegram Area Volleyball Rankings

1. Byron Nelson (16-2), Previous (1): Bobcats finished second out of 60 teams at the Northwest ISD tournament. Senior Danielle Duis (Colorado School of Mines) was best defender. Sophomore Paige Flickinger was best offensive player.
2. Southlake Carroll (13-3), Previous (2): Dragons went 7-1 at the NISD tourney and finished tied for fifth place. Sophomore Annabelle Smith made the all-tournament team for the second-straight week.
3. Weatherford (14-4), Previous (3): Swept Aledo and then went 6-2 at the NISD tourney including wins over Allen and defending 5A state champ Amarillo. Junior Londyn Gray made all-tourney.
4. Martin (15-4), Previous (4): Warriors won the silver bracket of the New Braunfels Volleyfest tournament. Senior Sofia Viscuso and junior Nya Blair made the all-tournament team.
5. Arlington (13-7), Previous (5): Colts went 6-3 and won the bronze bracket at the New Braunfels tourney with wins over Clear Creek, Franklin and Antonian.
6. Aledo (11-7), Previous (6): Bearcats went 6-3 at the NISD tourney with wins over Legacy, Kennedale, Colleyville Heritage, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and South Grand Prairie.
7. Colleyville Heritage (12-5), Previous (9): Panthers finished in the Top-8 of the NISD tourney. Junior Jillian Dits (Tulane) was named to the all-tournament team.
8. Boswell (9-8), Previous (10): Pioneers finished tied for 13th at the NISD tourney. Losses came to Tuloso-Midway (No. 5 in 5A), Frisco Wakeland and two-time defending state champ Hebron.
9. Lake Ridge (14-5), Previous (7): Eagles finished second in the consolation gold bracket at the NISD tourney.
T10. Northwest (14-6), Previous (8): Swept Lamar - senior Oakley O’Dell had 19 kills - and then finished fifth in the bronze bracket of the NISD tourney.
T10. Birdville (14-4), Previous (-): Hawks went 9-0 on their way to the title at the Granbury tournament. Seniors Libby Hutyra and Grace Turner made the all-tournament team.
Others: Paschal, Keller, Timber Creek, Richland, Grapevine, Mansfield, Eaton, Fossil Ridge, LD Bell
Note: Glen Rose and Midlothian Heritage each won tournaments for the second-straight week (at Glen Rose, Brewer).
