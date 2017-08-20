Birdville wins Granbury tournament, Byron Nelson goes second at Northwest ISD

Into the second week of the high school volleyball season, the Birdville Hawks - fresh off a fourth-place finish in last week’s Mansfield ISD tournament - won the Granbury tourney on Saturday.
Birdville won all nine of its games and capped the weekend off with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Wichita Falls Rider.
Granbury Tournament CHAMPIONS!!! # pic.twitter.com/v6gaYG4oW9— Birdville Volleyball (@birdvillevball) August 19, 2017
The Hawks also beat both the Granbury varsity and junior varsity teams, Arlington Grace Prep, Midland Lee twice, Abilene Wylie, Mansfield Timberview and Keller Central. They beat Wylie, Lee and Rider in the gold bracket.
Senior middle Grace Turner and senior setter Libby Hutyra were named to the all-tournament team.
“I feel like we play very well together as a team and the best part is we have a lot of fun,” junior Kaley Feris said. “Our coaches work us hard, but they also a teach a team philosophy. We play one match at a time as we’re preparing for district play. I love this team and my Lady Hawks.”
Others- Paschal wrapped up a 6-1 weekend by placing fifth. The Panthers went 3-0 on Thursday for a No. 1 seed and then beat All Saints, Brownwood and Lubbock on Friday.
Byron Nelson
After winning the ASC Nike tournament in Carrollton last week, the Bobcats nearly came away with another title, but came in second to 5A state champ Amarillo at the Northwest ISD tourney.
Amarillo, No. 3 in Class 5A, took the championship 25-22, 18-25, 25-21.
Nelson, No. 4 in Class 6A, went 7-2 over the three-day tournament. The Bobcats swept Colleyville Heritage and Vandegrift on Saturday. They also swept Victoria West, Sachse, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, and beat Lucas Lovejoy 18-25, 25-15, 26-24. They’re only other loss came against Denton Guyer.
Byron Nelson @BNHSVBall takes the first set 25-17 over Colleyville Heritage #NISDtourney #txhsvb @NISDAthletics @louverture01 @paigeflick_ pic.twitter.com/M1mo4owihz— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) August 19, 2017
For Nelson, it entered the week as the top team in the first Star-Telegram area rankings of the season. Good preparation for when the Bobcats begin 5-6A play, perhaps the top district in the Metroplex.
“I am so very proud of the start this team is having. They worked really hard in the offseason and this summer,and this start is a reflection of that,” coach Libby Pacheco said. “We also know that this is just the beginning of a long season and we know that we still have some improvements to make as we continue to get ready for our district season.”
Senior libero Danielle Duis (Colorado School of Mines) was voted best defensive player of the tournament. She was MVP of the Nike tourney. Sophomore hitter Paige Flickinger was best offensive player.
What an amazing group of young ladies! Finished 2nd this wknd! @elleduis_5 defensive player and @paigeflick_ offensive player of tourney! pic.twitter.com/G7mViUbm6F— Byron Nelson HS VBal (@BNHSVBall) August 20, 2017
Others- No. 6 Southlake Carroll came in fifth. Weatherford finished in a tie for seventh.
All-tournament: Alina Lam (Allen), Madi Tyus (Bishop Lynch), Jillian Dits (Colleyville Heritage), Annie Benbow (Hebron), Rachel Langs (Lovejoy), Annabelle Smith (Carroll), Lauren Gonzales (Tuloso-Midway), Londyn Gray (Weatherford), Sophia Miller (Lake Highlands), Lauren Crabtree (Lake Highlands), Ryan Palmeri (Vandegrift), Ciana Sorrels (Amarillo), Best Setter Delaney Dilfer (Vandegrift), Best Offensive Paige Flickinger (Nelson), Best Defensive Danielle Duis (Nelson), MVP Chloe Robinson (Amarillo)
Lady Roos lost to Southlake— Weatherford Lady Roo (@WHSladyroovb) August 19, 2017
25-17, 25-19.
Finish tied for 7th out of 48 teams.
Tough tournament field.@londynjgray was voted Best Hitter pic.twitter.com/htJtqcPauk
Congratulations to our libero @jilliandits Northwest Tournament All-Tournament team!!! pic.twitter.com/8wJT3HLDDz— CHHS Volleyball (@VB_CHHS) August 19, 2017
SILVER- Allen won the silver bracket over two-time defending state champ Hebron 25-21, 22-25, 25-16. Saginaw Boswell wrapped up the bracket in sixth. The Pioneers went 6-3 with wins over Cedar Hill, Richardson, Frisco Reedy, Canyon Randall, Arlington Lamar and Guyer.
BRONZE- Prosper got by Aledo 25-13, 23-25, 25-18 to win the bronze bracket. Justin Northwest beat Rockwall 25-22, 20-25, 26-24 to win fifth place. Mansfield was tied for seventh.
Others- Red Oak swept Mansfield Lake Ridge to win the consolation gold while Keller swept Mansfield Legacy for third. Ursuline beat Haslet Eaton in three sets for the consolation silver. Midlothian beat Richardson Pearce for third. Keller Fossil Ridge beat Victoria West 25-22, 25-14 for consolation ruby.
Glen Rose
For the second-straight week, the No. 2 team in Class 4A - Glen Rose - won its tournament with a 25-17, 27-25 victory over Decatur. The Tigers, who won the ASC Nike Division II championship last week, improved to 20-0 on the season.
“We had eight great wins this weekend. The tournament was tough and I truly feel like it came down to the two best teams from the 36 here, coach Sandy Langford said. “Not taking anything away from anyone because there were some great teams. We are so hungry this year. Getting beat out of regionals the last three years has us more determined than ever.”
No. 2 @glenrosevball (20-0) beats Decatur 25-17, 27-25 to win the GR Tourney a week after winning the Denton Ryan Div. II @Gosset41 #THSVB pic.twitter.com/R5QvabFiiv— Jay Hinton (@hintonjayb) August 19, 2017
Logan Smith was awarded her second-straight tournament MVP honor. Libby Hinton made the all-tournament team. She was best hitter last week in Carrollton. Bryanna Lytle also made all-tourney.
Midlothian Heritage
Staying in District 8-4A, Class 4A’s No. 3 team in the state - the Heritage Jaguars - also won their second-straight tournament, taking down the field at the Brewer Bear Classic.
The Jaguars went 9-0 on the weekend and won 24 of 25 sets.
Former Cleburne coach Timmi Blackshear won her 100th career game with a sweep over North Forney on Friday.
#Goldbracket Tournament CHAMPS at Brewer tourney! Way to go @jaguarvball #MISDProud pic.twitter.com/BwKH4GiiS2— Courtney (@courtney_carp51) August 19, 2017
Congrats Coach @BlackshearTimmi on 100 wins!!! @jaguarvball sweeps North Forney 2nite! Back in action 2morrow Brewer tourney. #MISDProud pic.twitter.com/2wGCs6qr5l— Courtney (@courtney_carp51) August 19, 2017
Martin, Timber Creek: After a tough start, the Martin Warriors, the No. 7 team in Class 6A, rebounded to win the silver bracket at the New Braunfels tournament. Sofia Viscuso and Nya Blair were named all-tourney.
The Falcons finished second out of 42 teams in Richardson.
2nd out of 42 pic.twitter.com/vtz9iWNDja— TCHSVB (@TCHSVOLLEYBALL) August 19, 2017
Silver Champions! Defeated Ridge Point 23-25, 30-29, 25-16 Congratulations All-Tournament Team Sofia and Nya. #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/ubphHNFF12— martinwarriorvb (@martinwarriorvb) August 19, 2017
