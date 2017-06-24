Arlington Martin junior Elizabeth Carroll
High School Volleyball

June 24, 2017 1:22 PM

Liz Carroll, Arlington Martin setter, commits to Northeastern

By Brian Gosset

One of the more highly recruited players in the area by her sophomore year, Arlington Martin junior-to-be Elizabeth Carroll announced her commitment to play college volleyball at Northeastern University.

The 6-foot-1 Warrior setter made her choice on Thursday on Twitter.

Carroll was voted District 4-6A Setter of the Year last season, and enters the fall as a player to watch.

She finished 2016 with a team-high 516 assists with 292 digs and 86 aces for the playoff-bound Warriors. Carroll plays club ball with Texas Image.

