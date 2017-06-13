Mansfield’s Harris becomes first beach volleyball commit for MISD

With just over 60 colleges across the country, beach volleyball is a growing sport. As of last fall, TCU, Houston Baptist and Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Kingville are the only schools in Texas.
Mansfield senior Lindsay Harris is one of many in the area that is transitioning to the sand, and made history on Sunday by becoming the first beach volleyball commit for Mansfield ISD.
Extremely excited to announce that I've verbally committed to play D1 beach volleyball at Houston Baptist University! #DawgsUp pic.twitter.com/KMOGT9TCdH— Linds:)) (@lindsphh) June 11, 2017
“I think it's really special that I get the opportunity to be the first beach commit in the district, and I hope it inspires more athletes to consider beach volleyball,” Harris said. “It's such an underrated sport and I hope that me being the first commit in the district brings some recognition to the game.”
.@MHS_Tiger_Vball tries to tie match up. Here @lindsphh with the kill #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/RepFZiYW6J— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 14, 2016
She will be staying close to home at Houston Baptist.
“I had talked to other schools for both indoor and beach, but always wanted to stay in Texas and was really enjoying beach over court, so when HBU offered it was kind of a no-brainer,” Harris said.
I wanted to stay somewhat close to home and when I went on my visit it really just felt like somewhere I could see myself spending four years. I also love the Christian aspect.
Lindsay Harris
Harris earned second-team all-district honors last season for the Tigers. She had 97 kills and 34 aces, and hopes for bigger things in the fall.
“I hope to be a captain and lead the team to the playoffs,” she said. “I really hope we make it a few rounds into the playoffs. We have a really good shot this year and I can't wait. It's gonna be a good season.”
“Lindsay is a hardworking and dedicated athlete,” Mansfield coach Taylor Elrod-Dennehy added. “I have been blessed to watch her grow from a shy freshman to an outgoing player who will be a major contributor and starting outside hitter her senior year.”
Harris has played beach volleyball for some time, but really became serious about the game for the past year and a half. She plays with P1 beach in Mansfield during the club season.
Her work ethic and drive will take her far in life. We cannot wait to see what she accomplishes throughout her senior year and into the Houston Baptist sand program.
Taylor Elrod-Dennehy
“I love the atmosphere of beach. It's so laid back and so much fun to be with people who have the same passion as you,” Harris said. “Beach is less strain on your body, and I love the partnership aspect.”
Lindsay Harris off the block for @MHS_Tiger_Vball #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/EGfGlT2jMp— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 14, 2016
