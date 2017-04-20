Camryn Berryhill, career kills leader from Northwest, commits to Tarleton State

It was Sept. 25, 2016 when I woke up to the news that David Berryhill had received his wings and gone to heaven. His youngest daughter, Camryn, was the middle of her best volleyball season at Justin Northwest - her senior year.
On a Sunday, the volleyball community showed its endless support for Camryn, who had entered the season as one of the top Star-Telegram area players to watch. With a heavy heart, she would suit up and play two days later.
We love you @Camryn_Berry9 we are praying for you and your family love Central Charger Volleyball pic.twitter.com/RwAO1beOLJ— Gretchen (@gr3tchenz3dik) September 27, 2016
512 Kills last season for Berryhill, a single season school record
Just a month away from graduating as the all-time kills leader for the Texans - she set the mark as a junior - Berryhill completed this journey with good news on Thursday night - committing to play volleyball at Tarleton State.
“I am very excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my education and volleyball career at Tarleton State Univeristy,” Berryhill said in a tweet.
I am very excited&blessed to announce that I will be furthering my education & volleyball career at Tarleton State Univeristy. #GoTexAnns pic.twitter.com/BOzaMTeHEB— cam (@Camryn_Berry9) April 21, 2017
A long journey that would see Berryhill voted homecoming queen in October, see the Texans make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and win their first playoff game since 2005, and see her break the season kills mark.
Congrats to @Camryn_Berry9 Homecoming queen!! pic.twitter.com/WjtGLNFLnQ— Northwest Volleyball (@TxnVB) October 8, 2016
Berryhill see-sawed whether she would play college ball or not - having played club volleyball this whole year. She had a few colleges interested and actually announced that she had been accepted to Texas Tech last month - not to play - but continued to go back and forth on Tech and Tarleton State the past few weeks.
Her ultimate decision - a promise to dad in their final conversation.
“I chose Tarleton because they have fantastic coaches, it's close to home so my mom and sisters can come watch, and because I promised my dad I would play my first year,” Berryhill said. “Our last talk was about me playing in college.”
We love you Cam!! @Camryn_Berry9 pic.twitter.com/G9X7aMf4Xr— Linzzz (@CurlyLocksCox) September 28, 2016
Berryhill ended the 2016 season as District 6-5A Co-Offensive MVP and a school-record 512 kills, 330 digs and a .307 hitting percentage. She finished with 1,588 kills in her career, and also holds school records with 27 kills in a single match, kills per set in a match, season and career, and was named to the Star-Telegram super team second team.
She was second team all district her freshman year and first team her sophomore and junior years. She is a four-time selection to the Wise County all area team - named Offensive Player of the Year this season - and was honorable mention TSWA all state in 2016. She was voted dfwVarsity Player of the Week in August.
