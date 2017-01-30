Aledo volleyball coach stepping down after 21 years

0:34 "It's a feeling you'll never forget" barrel racing at the Stock Show Pause

4:53 Vigil for refugees in Dallas

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

0:18 Protesters gather at DFW Airport

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show