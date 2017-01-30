Aledo volleyball coach stepping down after 21 years

Aledo head volleyball coach Kathy Goings announced her retirement Monday night, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year, Aledo athletic director Tim Buchanan said.
Goings has led the Bearcat volleyball program for 21years, never missing the playoffs, compiling a record of 641-200, and guiding three teams to the UIL state tournament.
“Kathy will be missed dearly by the students, parents, fans, fellow teachers and administrators,” Buchanan said in an email.
The 2016 squad finished 39-9, losing to Amarillo in the Class 5A Region I final in November. Amarillo won the UIL 5A state title a week later.
Comments