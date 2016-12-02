Maddie Goings helps Aledo, mom to lead volleyball Super Team

Maddie Goings was born and raised in an Aledo gym - literally, she was born during the 1998 volleyball season, five hours after the Bearcats finished a tournament they hosted.
She was right back with mother and Aledo head coach Kathy Goings the following Tuesday in a district game with Kennedale.
Now 18 years later, Goings, who signed her national letter of intent with Oregon State in early November, wrapped up her career with an area-leading 630 kills in her senior season that helped her in being named Star Telegram Super Team Player of the Year.
“This is a big honor to represent this area as player of the year because the talent level is so high and there are so many respected players,” Maddie Goings said. “I have played with and against some of them in club and in high school.”
Goings helped Aledo (39-9) to a co-championship in District 6-5A with 533 kills in the regular season to go with 472 digs and 55 aces. She was an asset all over the court with 17 games of 15 or more kills, and 25 games with 10 or more digs. The Bearcats reached the 5A Region I final, where they lost to eventual 5A champion Amarillo.
“Maddie is a competitor at anything that she does. She wants to be the best so she works extremely hard to improve all the time. She has great ball control just from being in the gym among a lot of players over the years here in Aledo,” Kathy Goings said. “She’s what I would call a ‘go to player’ - even when the pressure comes to you, can count on her to score.”
Goings finishes her career with 2,123 kills in four years. She’s a four-time all-state selection (by Texas Girls Coaches Association three times) while winning district Hitter of the Year her freshman season and two district Offensive MVP awards.
“We don't keep career record boards so I don't know if that’s a record or not,” Kathy Goings said. “But that would definitely put her up there with some of the best that I have coached here in my 21 years.”
“The traditions of Aledo and this program makes it a special place to play, live and grow up and I know I will miss that,” Maddie Goings added. “As a young player, that’s one of the reasons you work hard so that you can one day be a Ladycat varsity volleyball player and I’ll miss the players and friendships I have developed over the years.”
Playing for her mother was also special, but it wasn’t new for Kathy Goings. Older daughter Jordan was an all-area setter for her from 2004-2007 and was on the team when Goings won her 300th career game. Maddie, the youngest of three, was on the team when she won her 500th and 600th games.
Player of the Year
Maddie Goings, Aledo, Sr.: Named 6-5A Co-MVP and 5A all state. 533 kills, 472 digs and 55 aces in the regular season. Had 17 games with 15 or more kills and 25 games with 10 or more digs. Led the area with 630 total kills. Going to Oregon State.
First team
OH Kailyn Gilbreath, Saginaw Boswell, Sr.: UTA signee was named 6-5A Co-MVP and 5A all state with 501 kills, 145 digs and 45 aces; 30 games with 10 or more kills.
OH Cameryn Zahradnik, Keller, Sr.: The 3-6A MVP was named 6A all state with 431 kills, 262 digs and 63 aces. Joining Gilbreath at UTA.
MB Katie Clark, Arlington, Jr.: TCU commit was the 4-6A MVP and TAVC 6A all state. Had 553 kills, 96 blocks, 52 aces, 128 digs and a .417 hitting percentage.
MB Asjia O’Neal, Southlake Carroll, Jr.: Texas commit was 5-6A MVP and 6A all state with team highs 454 kills, 99 blocks and .425 hitting percentage.
S Molly Shade, Granbury, Sr.: The 9-5A Setter of the Year, signed with Lamar, had a team high 1,136 assists and set career highs with 185 kills, 61 aces and 374 digs.
L Natalie Smith, Saginaw Boswell, Sr.: Michigan signee was 6-5A Defensive Player of the Year with 775 digs.
Second team
OH Camryn Berryhill, Justin Northwest, Sr.: Named 6-5A Co-Offensive MVP had 330 digs, .307 hitting percentage and set a school record with 512 kills. Leaves Northwest with career kills record.
OH Jordan McCalla, Grapevine, Sr.: St. John’s University signee was 8-5A MVP and finished with 471 kills, 332 digs, 66 aces and had 23 games with 10 or more kills.
MB Amber Strange, Granbury, Sr.: 9-5A MVP had 28 games of 10 or more kills, 517 total, 300 digs and 78 aces. Signed with Tarleton State.
MB Katie Nance, FW Paschal, Jr.: 4-6A Hitter of the Year had 155 digs and led the Panthers with 513 kills and 133 blocks.
S Kylie Courtney, Saginaw Boswell, Jr.: Second-straight year with 1,200 or more assists with 1,284 to go with 133 digs. 6-5A Setter of the Year had 30 or more assists in 21 games.
L Tatum Ticknor, Colleyville Heritage, Sr.: The 8-5A Defensive Player of the Year had 500 digs including 27 games with 10 or more. Signed with Arkansas State.
Third team
OH Marissa Hernandez, FW Arlington Heights, Jr.: 7-5A Hitter of the Year had 418 digs and team highs 544 kills and area leading 108 aces; 34 games with 10 or more kills.
OH Emilie Ickes, Arlington Martin, Jr.: Was second in the area with 621 kills to go with 254 digs. Named first team in 4-6A.
MB Bailey Cagle, Justin Northwest, Sr.: 6-5A Blocker of the Year had career high 368 kills and 121 blocks and set a school record with a .413 hitting percentage. Signed with Southern Arkansas.
MB Raeley Crosley, Kennedale, Jr.: 7-4A MVP and 4A all state had 199 kills, 309 digs and led the area with 237 ½ blocks; 24 games with five or more blocks.
S Erin Weiss, Aledo, Sr.: Had 1,104 assists and 331 digs with 30 or more assists in 15 games. Named first team in 6-5A.
L Jaycie Fuller, Keller Central, Sr.: The Arkansas Fort Smith signee was named 3-6A Defensive Player of the Year with team highs 551 digs and 54 aces.
Newcomer of the Year
Paige Flickinger, Trophy Club Nelson, Fr.: 5-6A Newcomer of the Year had 384 kills, 46 aces and 479 digs. Had 16 games with 10 or more kills and 22 games with 10 or more digs. Had 27 kills on Oct. 4 vs. Flower Mound Marcus.
Coach of the Year
6A: Hollie Huston, Keller Fossil Ridge: Huston took the Panthers to the playoffs, snapping a 17-year drought, in her first season as Fossil Ridge head coach.
5A: Jennifer Chandler, Justin Northwest & Timmi Blackshear, Cleburne: In her first season with Northwest, Chandler took the Texans to the playoffs for the first time in three years and won a playoff game for the first time since 2005. Blackshear coached the Yellowjackets to a share of the 9-5A title, their first district title since 2006.
4A: Jennifer Patterson, Kennedale: Won at least a share of the district title and a playoff game for the third-straight year with the Wildcats.
Honorable Mention
OH/MB: Josannah Vazquez, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Symone Wesley, Grapevine; Madison Yeager, FW Western Hills; Jordan Lackey, Colleyville Heritage; Haley Hallgren, Southlake Carroll; Riley Parker, FW Paschal; Hannah Stenftenagel, Mansfield; Lauren Jenkins, White Settlement Brewer; Emily Smith, Aledo; Kristina Houtchens, Birdville; Lauren Cox, Keller Central; Madison Williams, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Hannah Grant, Keller Fossil Ridge, Elli Merchant, Euless Trinity; Sanaa Barnes, Trophy Club Nelson; Alex Gholson, Keller; Molly Phillips, Mansfield; Katelyn Edwards, Saginaw Chisholm Trail; Sadie Hough, Cleburne; Laken Cash, Burleson Centennial; Lauren Evans, Colleyville Heritage; Janell Fitzgerald, Mansfield Legacy; Megan Simpson, Keller Timber Creek, Capri Davis, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Jayden Nembhard, Keller; London Austin-Roark, Weatherford, Haleigh Robinson, Saginaw
S: Lisie Kit, Southlake Carroll; Meredith Fusselman, Trophy Club Nelson; Elizabeth Carroll, Arlington Martin; Lauryn Davis, Keller Central; Cassidy Zellmer, Keller Fossil Ridge; Jodi Dixon, Kennedale; Margaret Dean, Euless Trinity; Kelsi Chavez, Cleburne; Meredith Augsburger, Burleson; Analise Lucio, Justin Northwest; Kaitlyn Rogers, Weatherford; Semira Blair, FW Paschal
L: Danielle Duis, Trophy Club Nelson; Madi Lawler, Grapevine; Emilia Chapa, Keller Timber Creek; Emily Dondero, Arlington Lamar; Jeanette Mcgrath, Burleson Centennial; Audrey Pendergraft, Keller Fossil Ridge; Allegra Rivas, Aledo
