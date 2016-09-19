Star Telegram Volleyball Area Rankings

1. Southlake Carroll (28-5, 3-0 in 5-6A); Previous (1): Beat defending 6A champ Hebron in five sets.
2. Boswell (20-8, 3-0 in 6-5A); Previous (3): Swept Aledo on the road. UTA commit Kailyn Gilbreath had 17 kills and 10 digs, and Kylie Courtney added 35 assists.
3. Colleyville Heritage (22-8, 3-0 in 8-5A); Previous (4): Swept Birdville and Richland.
4. Aledo (25-8, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (2): Dropped its first district match to Boswell on Friday.
5. Keller Central (26-6, 3-0 in 3-6A); Previous (5): Beat Abilene and Haltom for its 12th win in the past 13 matches.
6. Byron Nelson (22-9, 3-0 in 5-6A); Previous (7): Swept Euless Trinity and LD Bell.
7. Granbury (23-13, 3-0 in 9-5A); Previous (6): Swept Joshua and beat Cleburne in four.
8. Northwest (21-9, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (8): Bailey Cagle had 28 kills and a .444 hit percentage combined in wins over Azle and Saginaw, and was voted dfwVarsity Player of the Week.
9. Paschal (20-7, 3-0 in 4-6A); Previous (-): Beat Martin for the first time in program history on Tuesday. Katie Nance had 19 kills, and 15 in sweep over Sam Houston on Friday.
10. Keller (18-13, 2-0 in 3-6A); Previous (10): Swept Fossil Ridge on Friday and 4A No. 4 Argyle on Tuesday.
Others: Lamar, Grapevine, Euless Trinity, Eaton, Burleson Centennial, Weatherford, Arlington, Lake Ridge, Burleson, Western Hills, Arlington Heights, Trimble Tech, Martin, Kennedale
