September 19, 2016 9:34 AM

Star Telegram Volleyball Area Rankings

By Brian Gosset

1. Southlake Carroll (28-5, 3-0 in 5-6A); Previous (1): Beat defending 6A champ Hebron in five sets.

2. Boswell (20-8, 3-0 in 6-5A); Previous (3): Swept Aledo on the road. UTA commit Kailyn Gilbreath had 17 kills and 10 digs, and Kylie Courtney added 35 assists.

3. Colleyville Heritage (22-8, 3-0 in 8-5A); Previous (4): Swept Birdville and Richland.

4. Aledo (25-8, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (2): Dropped its first district match to Boswell on Friday.

5. Keller Central (26-6, 3-0 in 3-6A); Previous (5): Beat Abilene and Haltom for its 12th win in the past 13 matches.

6. Byron Nelson (22-9, 3-0 in 5-6A); Previous (7): Swept Euless Trinity and LD Bell.

7. Granbury (23-13, 3-0 in 9-5A); Previous (6): Swept Joshua and beat Cleburne in four.

8. Northwest (21-9, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (8): Bailey Cagle had 28 kills and a .444 hit percentage combined in wins over Azle and Saginaw, and was voted dfwVarsity Player of the Week.

9. Paschal (20-7, 3-0 in 4-6A); Previous (-): Beat Martin for the first time in program history on Tuesday. Katie Nance had 19 kills, and 15 in sweep over Sam Houston on Friday.

10. Keller (18-13, 2-0 in 3-6A); Previous (10): Swept Fossil Ridge on Friday and 4A No. 4 Argyle on Tuesday.

Others: Lamar, Grapevine, Euless Trinity, Eaton, Burleson Centennial, Weatherford, Arlington, Lake Ridge, Burleson, Western Hills, Arlington Heights, Trimble Tech, Martin, Kennedale

