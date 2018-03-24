Friday night softball recap from Class 6A area schools

District 3-6A
Keller 8, Timber Creek 0
The Indians improved to 5-0 in district play by shutting out the Falcons. Dylann Kaderka allowed just two hits and struck out six batters in her complete-game performance. Riley Love hit a two-run single to spark a three-run first inning for Keller. Tessa Galipeau also drove in two runs and four other Indians recorded RBIs.
Weatherford 13, Haltom 12
Haltom scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 12-12, but the Kangaroos got the walk-off victory with an RBI double from Shelby Kennedy, who finished 4 for 5 with three doubles. Karley Horton hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs. Kristen Kamnick added a two-run home run earlier in the game. Weatherford improves to 2-3. Haltom's Samantha Garcia led the Buffs, going 5 for 5 with a double and six RBIs.
Fossil Ridge 4, Central 3
Standings
Keller 5-0
Timber Creek 4-2
Abilene 3-2
Weatherford 2-3
Fossil Ridge 2-3
Haltom 1-4
Central 1-4
District 4-6A
Martin 5, Lamar 3
Alyssa Mason allowed just two hits and struck out 16 as the Warriors beat the Vikings. Britney Loafman hit a two-run double in the first and Martin scored three times in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie. Nissy LeChuga and Jordan Ateman hit RBI doubles in the fifth.
Paschal 15, Bowie 0
The Panthers took care of the Vols in four innings after scoring 12 runs in the fourth. Toni Rousseau allowed one hit in the win. Faith Ramirez batted 3 for 3 and drove in four runs and Emma Perry added two RBIs.
Arlington 16, Sam Houston 3
Renee Flores hit a solo home run in the fourth, and Brooke Kolanek and Elaine Lopez each drove in three runs for the Colts. Nia Newsome went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and Hope Bowers went 3 for 3 and drove in a run.
Mansfield 8, North Crowley 0
Haley Morse and Kennedy Hardy hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first to spark the Tigers over the Panthers. Paxton Scheurer drove in two runs and Emilee Watkins struck out 10 batters in five innings.
Standings
Mansfield 7-0
Paschal 6-1
Arlington 5-2
Martin 4-3
Sam Houston 2-5
Bowie 2-5
North Crowley 1-6
Lamar 1-6
District 5-6A
Flower Mound 15, Euless Trinity 2
Megan Lesko and Jordan Lorenzini homered as the Jaguars stayed perfect in district play. Lesko added two doubles and drove in three runs. Grace Meador went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Kendall Jennings also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Kaitlyn Sadler picked up the win after striking out six with no earned runs in the complete game.
Byron Nelson 6, Marcus 3
Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, the Bobcats scored four times to take the lead and ultimately the victory over the Marauders to improve to 4-2 in district. With one out, Nelson drove in runs on four consecutive at-bats. Sarah Diessner went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs. Gigi Rasmussen went 3 for 4 with one RBI.
Carroll 6, LD Bell 5
Abigail Stuart's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the game-winner as the Dragons improved to 5-1 in district. Avery Zeigler went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Kallie Erwin hit three doubles and drove in two runs for the Blue Raiders.
Hebron vs. Lewisville (Saturday)
Standings
Flower Mound 6-0
Carroll 5-1
Byron Nelson 4-2
Marcus 2-4
LD Bell 2-4
Hebron 2-3*
Lewisville 2-3*
Trinity 0-6
