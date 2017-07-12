Kaitlyn Huseman had a career-high seven home runs in 2017 for Saginaw.
High School Softball

July 12, 2017 9:08 AM

Player Spotlight: Saginaw senior Kaitlyn Huseman

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Saginaw senior shortstop Kaitlyn Huseman - Kat to her friends - had herself a career season this past spring for the Rough Riders. She had a career-high seven home runs - six in the regular season.

She had three home runs combined through her first two years.

Playing since she was four, Huseman instantly fell in love with the game. Now entering the final year of high school, Huseman is the reigning Defensive MVP in the most competitive districts in the state, 6-5A.

The Rough Riders finished second and made it to the third round for the first time since 2009. Huseman finished with a .409 batting average and team highs 14 doubles, 36 RBIs and 1.294 OPS.

The Abilene Christian commit continues to play well, with her travel ball team Impact Gold.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

HUSEMAN: I'm looking forward to next high school season. We have a new coach and I'm looking forward to hopefully going farther this next year than we did this past year.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

HUSEMAN: Nothing. I was made for softball.

Most memorable moment this past season?

HUSEMAN: Reaching my goal and getting defensive MVP. I worked so hard this past season.

Career/Major plans in college?

HUSEMAN: Nursing because I love helping people and kids.

Favorite sport to watch?

HUSEMAN: College softball

Least favorite?

HUSEMAN: Tennis

Favorite food?

HUSEMAN: Chick-fil-a

Favorite restaurant?

HUSEMAN: Olive Garden

Favorite show?

HUSEMAN: Friends

Favorite movie?

HUSEMAN: Talledega Nights

Favorite athlete?

HUSEMAN: Serenity Healy

Celebrity crush?

HUSEMAN: Bryce Harper

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

HUSEMAN: Snapchat

Favorite animal?

HUSEMAN: Horse

Favorite color?

HUSEMAN: Blue

Best friend?

HUSEMAN: Ryann Borg

