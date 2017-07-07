Player Spotlight: Keller Central sophomore Syndee Shelton

Keller Central softball had its struggles this past spring, but one of the few bright spots came from sophomore-to-be Syndee Shelton.
Shelton, who was voted second team all-district, drove in a team-high 16 runs and tied for the team lead with two homers. She hit .348.
The North Texas commit plays first and third base for the Chargers, who won their first district game in two years after rallying to beat Haltom back in March.
It’s always been a dream to play at the next level for someone who has been playing softball since she was four. The Texas Glory player fell in love with the sport because all of the opportunities it gave her.
“I got to go to places I've never been before, and I got to meet a lot of great people,” she said.
First homer of the season vs Ferris! Congrats Syndee Shelton! pic.twitter.com/K61sRndw1H— ChargerSoftball (@CHSChargerSB) February 16, 2017
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
SHELTON: I am looking forward to sophomore year and high school softball in the 2017-18 season.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
SHELTON: Basketball because I already have a general knowledge of it and it seems fun.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
SHELTON: Pitcher because they get a lot of recognition and I feel like if I was really committed to be a pitcher I'd be good at it.
Do you play any other sports?
SHELTON: I used to play basketball and it really helped me stay physically active, but softball was always my favorite.
Most memorable moment this past season?
SHELTON: When we scored 10 runs in the fifth inning with two outs against Haltom (after being down by six runs), and we won on a walk-off giving Central its first district win in two years.
Career/Major plans in college?
SHELTON: I would like to major in journalism and pursue a career of being a journalist.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
SHELTON: When it comes to sports, I am lot different than others because I have a true passion for the game and I sacrifice so much to play this game.
Favorite sport to watch?
SHELTON: College softball and pro basketball
Least favorite?
SHELTON: Soccer
Favorite food?
SHELTON: Steak
Favorite restaurant?
SHELTON: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite show?
SHELTON: Pretty Little Liars
Favorite movie?
SHELTON: The Fast and Furious movies
Favorite book?
SHELTON: To Kill A Mockingbird
Favorite athlete?
SHELTON: Russell Westbrook
Celebrity crush?
SHELTON: Michael B. Jordan
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
SHELTON: Snapchat
Favorite animal?
SHELTON: Eagle
Favorite color?
SHELTON: Pink
Best friend?
SHELTON: All of my teammates
Comments