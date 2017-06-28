L-R, Head coach Kristie Fox, Nina Villanuevam Britnea Barilli, and Rebecca Stokes during UT Arlington softball Media Day on at College Park Center on the UT Arlington campus in Arlington, TX on Tuesday February 4, 2014.
High School Softball

June 28, 2017 4:46 PM

Mansfield’s Reagan Hukill chooses UT-Arlington softball

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Mansfield junior outfielder Reagan Hukill committed to UT-Arlington softball on Tuesday, joining a long list of area players to commit or play for Kristie Fox’s squad.

This season, Hukill was voted Co-Offensive MVP in District 4-6A after getting 41 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBIs for the playoff-bound Tigers. She hit .466 and had a team-high 36 runs and 1.392 OPS.

Hukill, was honorable mention all-district as a freshman, joins Mansfield teammate, senior Paxton Scheurer, who is also committed to UTA. Others include Arlington Heights’ Ashleigh Sgambelluri, Colleyville Heritage’s Maggie Black and Lake Ridge’s Mackenzie Denson. Martin’s Krista Rude, Legacy’s Reagan Wright, Timberview’s Mariah Denson, Burleson’s Sam Montes and Mallory Foster, Grapevine’s Calin Sims and Timber Creek’s Avery Grimes were on the UTA roster last season.

