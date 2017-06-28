Mansfield’s Reagan Hukill chooses UT-Arlington softball

Mansfield junior outfielder Reagan Hukill committed to UT-Arlington softball on Tuesday, joining a long list of area players to commit or play for Kristie Fox’s squad.
Blessed to say I get to continue my education and softball career at the University of Texas at Arlington Go Mavs!! pic.twitter.com/s9YoYKXDF3— Reagan (@ReaganHukill24) June 27, 2017
This season, Hukill was voted Co-Offensive MVP in District 4-6A after getting 41 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBIs for the playoff-bound Tigers. She hit .466 and had a team-high 36 runs and 1.392 OPS.
@Gosset41 dinger alert @ReaganHukill24 with the game winning 3 run against Martin. Mansfield wins 5-2 #attagirl #mygirlscanhit pic.twitter.com/fY9olNqGOR— Max Ellyson (@AFEllyson) April 5, 2017
@Gosset41 dinger alert.. @ReaganHukill24 goes 2-3 with (2) 3 run in their win tonight here's the 1st. #attagirl #mygirlscanhit pic.twitter.com/zgknVW9ViY— Max Ellyson (@AFEllyson) April 14, 2017
@Gosset41 dinger alert .. @ReaganHukill24 2nd 3 run shot tonight #attagirl #mygirlscanhit pic.twitter.com/HzXVFmaYWO— Max Ellyson (@AFEllyson) April 14, 2017
Hukill, was honorable mention all-district as a freshman, joins Mansfield teammate, senior Paxton Scheurer, who is also committed to UTA. Others include Arlington Heights’ Ashleigh Sgambelluri, Colleyville Heritage’s Maggie Black and Lake Ridge’s Mackenzie Denson. Martin’s Krista Rude, Legacy’s Reagan Wright, Timberview’s Mariah Denson, Burleson’s Sam Montes and Mallory Foster, Grapevine’s Calin Sims and Timber Creek’s Avery Grimes were on the UTA roster last season.
