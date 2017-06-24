Birdville’s Gianna Valforte, left, slides into home during the 6th inning the UIL 5A semi-final against game against Frisco at McCombs Field in Austin, Texas on June 3, 2016.
High School Softball

Birdville’s Gianna Valforte named Chevy DFW Athlete of the Year

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

June 24, 2017 2:23 PM

A leader on the softball diamond, Gianna Valforte also took care of business off it.

The recent Birdville graduate was the Hawks second baseman and helped the program to the Class 5A state softball title in 2016.

She finished her high school career with a school-record 154 runs scored. Off the diamond, Valforte, who is attending the University of Texas, finished fourth in a senior class of 476.

Valforte was recently named Chevy DFW Female Athlete of the Year for her efforts both on the field and inside the classroom. She appeared on WFAA Channel 8 earlier this week during the High School Sports Special and then live in studio on Friday on Good Morning Texas.

“Whatever she goes after, she’s going to get it and that carried over from the softball field to the classroom,” Birdville coach John Love told WFAA.

Valforte was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in UIL Academics. Her softball career is over, but she’ll major in chemistry at Texas.

“Gianna can do whatever she wants to do,” Love told WFAA. “She’s that kid that works hard, puts in the hours - she’s a great kid.”

The future Longhorn was a four-time all-district selection and was named to the 5A state all-tournament team last year after starting her state tourney with a state-record 7 of 7.

