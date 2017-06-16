Khloe and Kylie Summers
High School Softball

June 16, 2017 5:39 PM

Player Spotlight: Chisholm Trail’s Kylie and Khloe Summers

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

A sibling bond can be very special if you’re lucky enough to have a brother or sister, and over on Chisholm Trail’s softball team, sisters Kylie and Khloe Summers are best friends.

The shortstop Kylie will enter her senior year in the fall while behind the plate, Khloe will be a junior. Both Summers are on the same select team too - NTX Blaze - and if you see one Summers girl, the other is close by.

Kylie and Khloe have been playing for the past decade and both fell in love with the sport and the challenges it brought. Both also want to play college softball and maybe one day play for Team USA.

This past season, Kylie, who also played basketball during her freshman and junior years, led the Rangers with a .427 batting average, 1.235 OPS, 32 hits, six home runs, 26 RBIs and 25 runs while Khloe was close behind.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

KYLIE: I’m looking forward to the softball season and working hard with my team to get past the first round of the playoffs and continuing on.

KHLOE: I can’t wait until September because colleges can officially contact me.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

KYLIE: I’ve always said I want to try soccer because it seems challenging.

KHLOE: Volleyball

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

KYLIE: Pitcher - I use to pitch until 12U to become a shortstop. If I continued to pitch I would’ve been successful at it, but I wouldn’t trade being a shortstop for anything.

KHLOE: First or third base

Most memorable moment this past season?

KYLIE: Playing Aledo the second time in district. While warming up before the game I faced an injury that put me out but that didn’t stop my team from pulling out our second win against Aledo. We were the first Chisholm Trail team to beat Aledo twice in district and that’s a huge success in our book.

KHLOE: Beating Eaton and proving the odds wrong.

Career/Major plans in college?

KYLIE: Sports Medicine - after seeing many of my friends and I go through injuries, it motivates me to help athletes realize that you can come over anything in life.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

KYLIE: Something I believe that makes me different from other people is unselfishness. I want to see everyone succeed no matter who they are. As an athlete you can always point out the ones who don’t want to see you succeed and you will always have someone that doesn’t want you to. You have to know how to block the negativity out and continue to work hard.

KHLOE: I’m competitive in everything, no matter if I’ve played the sport or not.

Favorite sport to watch?

KYLIE: After watching the Women’s College World Series in person, softball is hands down my favorite.

KHLOE: Basketball

Least favorite?

KYLIE: Football

KHLOE: Football

Favorite food?

KYLIE: Pizza

KHLOE: Fajitas

Favorite restaurant?

KYLIE: Captain D’s

KHLOE: Taco Cabana

Favorite show?

KYLIE: Hawaii Five-O

KHLOE: Hawaii Five-O

Favorite movie?

KYLIE: Transformers

KHLOE: Age of Adeline

Favorite book?

KYLIE: You’re a bad---

KHLOE: Perfect Chemistry

Favorite athlete?

KYLIE: Coco Crisp

KHLOE: Might sound weird but Shannon Rhodes. We come from the same area and now she plays for a Pac-12 school - that’s amazing to me.

Celebrity crush?

KYLIE: Mark Wahlberg

KHLOE: Channing Tatum

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

KYLIE: Twitter (@KylieeLynee) and Snapchat (Kylie.summers)

KHLOE: Snapchat

Favorite animal?

KYLIE: Puppies

KHLOE: Giraffe

Favorite color?

KYLIE: Blue

KHLOE: Orange

Best friend?

KYLIE: My sister Khloe

KHLOE: My sister Kylie

