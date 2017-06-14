Keller sophomore ace leads 2017 Star-Telegram Super Team

Thoughts about being Keller’s No. 1 pitcher was scary at first for sophomore Dylann Kaderka because the Indians were the 2016 UIL Class 6A state softball champions.
Kaderka rode the bench behind one of Keller’s all-time greats in Kaylee Rogers, who owns career school records for wins (77) and innings pitched (496), and was named last year’s title-game MVP.
But “as the season grew and we grew as a team, my self confidence went through the roof and it’s wasn’t scary anymore,” she said. “I couldn’t wait for game days. I was too excited and wanted to play every day.”
Kaderka finished the season 30-5 and led Keller to a second straight state title on June 3, and for that she is the Star-Telegram’s Super Team Player of the Year.
“It means the world to me,” Kaderka said. “It’s mind-blowing to me because there are so many talented softball players in this area.”
During the regular season, Kaderka lost just three times in 23 games with a 1.65 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 119 innings. She finished with a 1.67 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 210 innings.
In the 6A state tournament, Kaderka allowed three hits in wins over Deer Park and Austin Bowie. She allowed six hits, one run and struck out five against Bowie in the final to help clinch the program’s fourth state title since 2003.
Kaderka was named to the 6A state all-tournament team.
“Dylann did an amazing job as a sophomore,” Keller coach Bryan Poehler said. “She came into the season a little rough around the edges, but she worked really hard at the things we knew she had to have to be successful at this level.”
FIRST TEAM
P Paxton Scheurer, Jr., Mansfield: The 4-6A Pitcher of the Year went 13-3 for the Tigers with a 2.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts, and hit .478 with four home runs.
P Dylann Kaderka, Soph., Keller: Kaderka went 30-5 with a 1.67 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 210 innings for the 6A state champs.
P Madelyn Wright, Soph., Haslet Eaton: The 6-5A MVP went 16-5 with a 1.86 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 innings, and hit .450 with 27 RBIs.
P Grace Green, Soph., Birdville: Posted a 13-0 record with a 0.66 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 74 innings, and drove in 21 runs.
C Olivia Reames, Sr., Arlington Martin: Hit .446 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 47 RBIs and committed no errors for the Warriors.
INF Calie Burris, Sr., Birdville: Had 35 hits, 29 RBIs, 29 runs and team highs .507 BA, nine home runs and 1.629 OPS.
INF Caitlyn Curlee, Sr., Keller Timber Creek: The 3-6A MVP had team highs .578 BA and 41 RBIs in the regular season, and finished with school-record 61 hits.
INF Camryn Woodall, Sr., Keller: Utah signee hit .440 with 42 RBIs, 15 doubles and team-high 59 hits, and was named 6A state title MVP.
INF Kasey Simpson, Jr., Keller: Iowa State commit hit school-record 10 home runs and led Indians with 16 doubles, six triples and 48 RBIs.
OF Madie Green, Sr., Keller Timber Creek: Hit .420 with a 1.362 OPS and 37 hits in the regular season, and finished with school records in homers (11) and RBIs (51).
OF Brittany Jackson, Sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge: Kansas signee hit .513 with 40 hits, 19 RBIs and scored a team-high 48 runs.
OF Gracie Morton, Jr., Burleson Centennial: In 35 games, the Memphis commit hit .580 with 65 hits, six home runs, 12 doubles, 13 triples, 46 RBIs and 21 steals.
UTIL Jenica Kevil, Sr., Arlington Martin: Led the Warriors with a .593 BA, 1.566 OPS and 17 doubles in the regular season, and added 48 hits and 32 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
P Abby Reeves, Sr., Godley: Posted a 19-4 record with a 2.04 ERA and 224 strikeouts, and hit .542 with 45 hits, 16 doubles and 36 RBIs.
P Mattye Tyler, Jr., Brock: In the regular season, Eagles ace was 19-4 with a 1.26 ERA and 144 strikeouts, and had 40 hits and 30 RBIs.
P Julie Kennedy, Soph., Saginaw Boswell: Won 15 games and had a 1.55 ERA and 157 strikeouts, five home runs and 27 RBIs for the Pioneers.
P Kelby Been, Soph., Granbury: The 9-5A Pitcher of the Year won 13 games with a 1.75 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 136 innings.
C Morgan Rios, Sr., Mansfield: Hit .433 for the Tigers with a 1.189 OPS, 39 hits, four home runs, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs.
INF Elena Garcia, Sr., Birdville: Hit .474 with 36 hits, four home runs, and had team highs 30 RBIs and 36 runs.
INF Aralee Bogar, Sr., Trophy Club Nelson: Iowa signee had 52 hits and 47 steals. Nelson shortstop reached base safely in final 59 games of her career.
INF Zoe Miranda, Sr., Burleson: Elks third baseman led the team with a .575 BA, 46 hits, 16 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs.
INF Meagan Dake, Sr., Mansfield Legacy: Broncos shortstop had 39 hits, 23 for extra bases, and team highs 11 home runs and 44 RBIs.
OF Hanna Jones, Jr., Keller: In 34 games, had 53 hits, 25 steals and set the school record with a .558 BA, breaking Kirsten Shortridge’s .523 mark in 2006.
OF Jenna Rude, Jr., Arlington Martin: Hit .544 with a 1.372 OPS, 16 doubles, 37 RBIs and team highs 49 hits and 44 runs.
OF Sophie Hannabas, Jr., Mansfield Legacy: Team-high .620 BA with 44 hits, 12 doubles, four homers and hit .739 with runners in scoring position.
UTIL Kaylynn Bowden, Sr., Saginaw: Hit .379 with a 1.164 OPS, 33 hits, nine doubles, 25 runs and team highs six homers and 34 RBIs.
Newcomer Pitcher Rylee Layton, Fr., Keller Timber Creek: The 3-6A Newcomer of the Year went 18-5 and had a school-record six shutouts.
Co-Newcomer Hitter Kenzlee Zaher, Soph., Haslet Eaton: Led the 6-5A champs with a .516 BA, 1.377 OPS, 48 hits, five home runs and 34 runs.
Co-Newcomer Hitter Jalee McDonald, Fr., Arlington Heights: Hit .557 with nine home runs and 59 RBIs for District 7-5A champions.
