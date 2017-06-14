Player Spotlight: Brock senior Bailey Wagner

Playing golf with her brother, Bailey Wagner was always the only girl in her division and kept winning trophies, but as good as she is in golf, softball is where Wagner thrives - already committed to Harding Univeristy, one of the top Division II programs in the country.
Wagner started playing softball when she was seven, took a few years off from golf, but now entering her final year at Brock, she’s becoming one of the best multi-sport athletes in the area.
What does she have to show for it - how about back-to-back trips to the softball AND golf state tournament, not to mention all the district titles to go with it.
In three years of high school, Wagner has won three individual district titles in golf while Brock has won as a team the past two years. She was two strokes away from going to state her freshman year before going to state as an individual her sophomore year. Things got better this past season when she and her teammates became the first Brock girls team to qualify for state.
In softball, the Eagles have won district titles during Wagner’s sophomore and junior seasons. She made the 3A state all-tournament team earlier this month.
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
WAGNER: I am most looking forward to my senior year and going back to work with my team to finish what we started.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
WAGNER: Volleyball, but even being 5-foot-10 I can’t jump to save my life so I’ll just stick to my sports.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
WAGNER: Catcher because I would be involved in every single play.
Do you like softball or golf better - how does one help the other?
WAGNER: Softball is definitely my favorite. I personally think the two sports help each other with the mental aspect of the game. With one being a team sport and the other is individual geared it makes it very hard to go back and forth but playing both keeps my mental game sharp at all times.
Rbi single @bailey_swagner Brock 2 0 top 1 #txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/Eh2Akg4EyQ— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 26, 2017
Most memorable moment this past season?
WAGNER: My most memorable moment was qualifying for the state tournament in both softball AND golf for the second year in a row. We were the first girls golf team from Brock to ever qualify for state and that is a memory that I will never forget. Oh and hitting a home run off the baseball cages in our first district game.
Career/Major plans in college?
WAGNER: I want to major in Exercise Science and then go to PT school in hopes of becoming a Physical Therapist. I have spent a lot of time in physical therapy and I feel it’s my way of helping people.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
WAGNER: I live by the standard of “hard work pays off”. I have had to live the life of both the bench-warmer and starter, and I strongly believe that the work ethic for both of those positions should be the same. I can definitely say that the work I have put in outside of practice has shown in my game and has made me the player I am today.
Softball select team?
WAGNER: ProForm Gomez 18U
Favorite sport to watch?
WAGNER: It’s a tie between college football and college softball.
Least favorite?
WAGNER: Hockey or NBA
Favorite food?
WAGNER: Anything that’s bad for me.
Favorite restaurant?
WAGNER: Tokyo Japansese Steakhouse or Chick-Fil-A
Favorite show?
WAGNER: One Tree Hill
Favorite movie?
WAGNER: A League of Their Own
Favorite book?
WAGNER: The Bible
Favorite athlete?
WAGNER: Jackie Traina (Roll Tide)
Celebrity crush?
WAGNER: Channing Tatum
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
WAGNER: Snapchat (@bailey_swagner)
Favorite animal?
WAGNER: Dogs
Favorite color?
WAGNER: Turquoise
Best friend?
WAGNER: My dad
