Player Spotlight: Saginaw junior Madison Ortiz

For the past dozen years, Saginaw’s Madison Ortiz - or “Chica” - has been on the diamond. The Rough Riders’ No. 1 pitcher this past season helped pitch the program into its first regional quarterfinal round since 2009.
Saginaw finished second in one of the more competitive districts in the state (6-5A) before beating Sherman and FW Arlington Heights in the postseason - its fifth-straight appearance.
Ortiz allowed three hits, one run and struck out seven in a complete game effort during Game 2 over Arlington Heights to clinch a sweep and area championship. She will begin her junior year in the fall and wants to continue playing in college.
What’s your favorite thing about playing softball?
ORTIZ: I love striking people out.
End 1: Brewer 0, Saginaw 0. @wowzmadison with the K pic.twitter.com/ReBbkuPW8w— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) March 8, 2017
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
ORTIZ: Watching our new coach Brittany Barnhill and seeing what she can do with our team.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
ORTIZ: I’d play third base because I have a strong arm.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
ORTIZ: I use to play volleyball and loved it. I was very good, but being under 5-foot, I knew I had a better opportunity with softball.
Most memorable moment this past season?
ORTIZ: Pitching against Boswell and winning 1-0. It was so intense.
Career/Major plans in college?
ORTIZ: I want to become a veterinarian because I love animals.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
ORTIZ: I view the game as something fun when others take it serious. I play better when I’m smiling, laughing and enjoying the game.
Favorite sport to watch?
ORTIZ: College softball. I love watching the Women’s College World Series.
Least favorite?
ORTIZ: I don’t like watching soccer.
Favorite food?
ORTIZ: Sushi
Favorite restaurant?
ORTIZ: Cheesecake Factory
Favorite show?
ORTIZ: House
Favorite movie?
ORTIZ: The Blind Side
Favorite book?
ORTIZ: Million Little Pieces
Favorite athlete?
ORTIZ: Adrian Beltre
Celebrity crush?
ORTIZ: Zac Efron
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
ORTIZ: Twitter (@wowzmadison)
Favorite animal?
ORTIZ: Elephant
Favorite color?
ORTIZ: Turquoise
Best friend?
ORTIZ: My neighbor, Griffen Rhea.
Comments