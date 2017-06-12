Melony Holubek-Mhoon Courtesy
High School Softball

June 12, 2017 2:50 PM

Player Spotlight: Saginaw junior Madison Ortiz

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

For the past dozen years, Saginaw’s Madison Ortiz - or “Chica” - has been on the diamond. The Rough Riders’ No. 1 pitcher this past season helped pitch the program into its first regional quarterfinal round since 2009.

Saginaw finished second in one of the more competitive districts in the state (6-5A) before beating Sherman and FW Arlington Heights in the postseason - its fifth-straight appearance.

Ortiz allowed three hits, one run and struck out seven in a complete game effort during Game 2 over Arlington Heights to clinch a sweep and area championship. She will begin her junior year in the fall and wants to continue playing in college.

What’s your favorite thing about playing softball?

ORTIZ: I love striking people out.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

ORTIZ: Watching our new coach Brittany Barnhill and seeing what she can do with our team.

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

ORTIZ: I’d play third base because I have a strong arm.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

ORTIZ: I use to play volleyball and loved it. I was very good, but being under 5-foot, I knew I had a better opportunity with softball.

Most memorable moment this past season?

ORTIZ: Pitching against Boswell and winning 1-0. It was so intense.

Career/Major plans in college?

ORTIZ: I want to become a veterinarian because I love animals.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

ORTIZ: I view the game as something fun when others take it serious. I play better when I’m smiling, laughing and enjoying the game.

Favorite sport to watch?

ORTIZ: College softball. I love watching the Women’s College World Series.

Least favorite?

ORTIZ: I don’t like watching soccer.

Favorite food?

ORTIZ: Sushi

Favorite restaurant?

ORTIZ: Cheesecake Factory

Favorite show?

ORTIZ: House

Favorite movie?

ORTIZ: The Blind Side

Favorite book?

ORTIZ: Million Little Pieces

Favorite athlete?

ORTIZ: Adrian Beltre

Celebrity crush?

ORTIZ: Zac Efron

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

ORTIZ: Twitter (@wowzmadison)

Favorite animal?

ORTIZ: Elephant

Favorite color?

ORTIZ: Turquoise

Best friend?

ORTIZ: My neighbor, Griffen Rhea.

