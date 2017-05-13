Aledo, Legacy softball; Martin, Grapevine baseball win Game 3

Meeting for the fifth time this season, Aledo jumped on district rival Haslet Eaton 10-1 to win Game 3 of their Class 5A Region I quarterfinal softball series on Saturday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School.
Aledo starting pitcher Hannah Andrews helped her own cause with an RBI single to left that got the Bearcats (22-14) on the board in the first.
Aledo moved ahead 5-0 on a two-run single in the second by Lindsey McElroy and an RBI double from Mykayla Stroud.
Eaton (26-7), in its first year at the varsity level, scored its only run in the fourth.
Andrews allowed six hits and struck out four batters while McElroy finished 3 for 5 with a triple, double, four RBIs and three runs.
The Bearcats will face El Paso Chapin in the regional semifinals.
Mansfield Legacy 10, Burleson Centennial 5
Erin Keating’s first career home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and three runs in the sixth helped Legacy top Centennial in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series at Kennedale High School.
RBIs by Meagan Dake and Brittany Munoz gave the Broncos (21-12) at 2-0 lead in the first before Centennial’s Spartans (25-9) tied the game in the second.
Legacy starting pitcher Sophie Hannabas broke the tie with a two-run single off the center-field wall in the third.
Trailing 7-2, the Spartans scored three times in the sixth with RBIs by Gracie Morton, Reagan Ellison and Karter Hill, but Legacy answered with three in the bottom of the inning to pull away.
Hannabas finished 3 of 3 with three RBIs, and Keating went 3 of 5 with two RBIs. The Broncos will face The Colony, winners over Frisco Wakeland in a single game, in the regional semifinals.
Baseball
Arlington Martin 5-3, Wolfforth Frenship 3-1
Spencer Johnson allowed three hits in six innings and Martin’s Warriors scored three times in the first inning to beat Frenship 3-1 in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 6A Region I area-round baseball series in Wichita Falls.
The Warriors (27-6) will play El Paso Socorro in the regional quarterfinals. Socorro swept Arlington Lamar.
Martin’s big first inning in the clincher featured Sam Creed scoring on a sacrifice fly from Gavin Phipps and Josh Avery singling in two runs.
In the day’s first game, Texas signee Tristen Lutz’s solo home run in the first got the Warriors started. Spencer Sackett singled in a run in the third and Martin added three more in the sixth to lead 5-0.
Grapevine 3-11, Sherman 6-6
The defending 5A state champion Grapevine Mustangs lost in Game 2, but scored five times in the third inning of the clinching Game 3 to win their Class 5A Region I area-round series in Plano.
Grapevine (27-8) will play Aledo (27-9) in the regional quarterfinals. Aledo swept Richland.
Nick Pierce started the third-inning rally with a two-run double to right. Brett Squires’ sacrifice drove in Boone Montgomery and Jonathan Hearn capped the inning with a two-run single to left.
Montgomery’s RBI triple in the fourth gave Grapevine a 6-2 lead. After Sherman cut the lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Grapevine scored four more runs in the seventh. Squires and Hearn had back-to-back RBI singles, and the Mustangs led 11-5 after an RBI ground out by Dylan Gonzales.
Hearn, Pierce, Montgomery went 3 of 4 apiece.
