Softball recap: Legacy, Eaton walk off in Game 1s

Mansfield Legacy 2, Burleson Centennial 1 (8)
Gabby Arguijo hit a walk-off home run on a 2-2 pitch and two outs in the eighth to give the Broncos the opener of their 5A Region II quarterfinal series on Thursday night at Legacy High School.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Centennial.
The Spartans scored in the top of the first when Reagan Ellison singled and scored on a Legacy error. The Broncos tied it in the third inning when Camryn Aguilar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Sophie Hannabas allowed six hits, one unearned run and struck out six for Legacy. Crystal Peebles struck out five in 5 1/3 innings for Centennial.
Haslet Eaton 7, Aledo 6 (10)
Annabelle Schraub’s RBI single with the bases loaded gave the Eagles the walk-off win during Game 1 of their 5A Region I quartefinal series at Chisholm Trail High School.
Game 2 is back at Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m. Friday.
Trailing 6-3 and down to its final strike of the game, Eaton tied it with one swing of the bat off a three-run home run from Kenzlee Zaher.
The Eagles led 1-0 in the third with an RBI double from Madelyn Wright. The Bearcats scored twice in the top of the fourth, and Eaton tied it with an RBI single from Kennedy Crites.
Hannah Andrews’ two-run triple in the top of the seventh gave Aledo a 6-3 lead.
Keller 2, Arlington Martin 1
Katie Dietrich’s RBI single in the bottom of the second turned into an inside-the-park home run and Dylann Kaderka and the Indians held off the Warriors in Game 1 of their 6A Region I quarterfinal series at Keller High School.
Game 2 is at Crowley High School, 7 p.m. Friday.
Martin struck first with an RBI single in the first inning from Olivia Reames.
Kasey Simpson got to second on a blooper to shallow right in the second inning and advanced to third on a sacrifice by Riley Love before Dietrich came to the plate.
Kaderka struck out six for Keller. Lacy Mann also struck out six for Martin.
Birdville 6, Saginaw 3
Maygan Paul drove in three runs and the Hawks fought off the Rough Riders in Game 1 of their 5A Region I quarterfinal series at Saginaw High School.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday at Birdville.
Tied at 3-3 in the fifth, the Hawks took the lead when Elena Garcia scored on a passed ball. They added two in the sixth when Garcia reached on an error and Paul’s single to left field.
The Rough Riders took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Kaylynn Bowden’s RBI single to center. Paul hit a two-run double and scored to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead in the second. Saginaw tied it in the third on an RBI triple from Marissa Basaldu, who later scored on a wild pitch.
