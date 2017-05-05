Martin, Legacy, Lake Ridge move on in softball playoffs

Senior catcher Olivia Reames hit two home runs and drove in four, and Arlington Martin beat Odessa 6-3 in a Class 6A Region I one-game series Friday at Abilene Cooper.
Martin (29-9) advances to play the winner of Keller and Wolfforth Frenship in the softball regional quarterfinals. Keller won Game 1, 15-4.
Mansfield Lake Ridge 8, Dallas Seagoville 0: The Eagles (21-6) won a 5A Region II one-game series at Cedar Hill to continue the best playoff run in program history. They’ll face the winner of Midlothian and Dallas Hillcrest in the third round.
Brittany Jackson scored on a sacrifice bunt by Emily Olguin, who scored on an RBI single from Kate Tovar to put Lake Ridge ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
Mansfield Legacy 28, Dallas Wilson 0 (5): The Broncos (19-10) got five home runs, two from Sophie Hannabas to win a 5A Region II one-game series in Grand Prairie. Legacy will face the winner of Burleson Centennial and Dallas Sunset. Centennial won Game 1, 21-0.
Legacy led 9-0 after the first inning and 17-0 after two. Meagan Dake and Courtney Taylor each hit two-run home runs. Jaycee Cook also hit a home run before Hannabas added a two-run shot later in the game.
Aledo 10, Richland 0 (6): Senior shortstop Mykayla Stroud’s grand slam in the second inning opened the gates as the Bearcats won Game 1 of their 5A Region I area-round series at Aledo. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland.
Aledo starting pitcher Hannah Andrews helped her cause with an RBI single in the bottom of the first before Stroud cleared the bases in the second to give the Bearcats (19-13) a five-run lead.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Haslet Eaton 1: Sydney Kaai allowed five hits and one unearned run in 4 1/3 innings and the Panthers (25-5) beat the Eagles in Game 1 of their 5A Region 1 area-round series at Colleyville Heritage. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Eaton.
Mari Prazak fouled off five pitches before a bloop double to shallow right that gave Heritage a 1-0 lead in the second. In the third, Abby Pounds and Maggie Black drove in runs to make it 3-0. Hannah Hasle got the save, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Chelsea Blankenship drove in a run in the fourth for Eaton (23-6).
Keller 15, Wolfforth Frenship 4 (5): The Indians got four RBIs from sophomore center fielder and Texas Tech commit Amanda Desario in their 6A Region I area-round series at Abilene. Keller (24-5) and Frenship (20-12) will play Game 2 at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Desario and Caraline Woodall started the bottom of the first with singles and Keller went up 2-0 on a Camryn Woodall RBI ground out to second and error by Frenship. Desario had an RBI double in the third and RBI triple in the sixth. Courtney Cagle’s two-run double in the fifth ended the game.
