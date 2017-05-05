Martin, Legacy, Lake Ridge move on in softball playoffs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Aledo takes it to Richland in Game 1 Pause 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 1:08 Mayfest 2017 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:48 Aledo rallies for walkoff 9-8 win over Denton 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 0:55 Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 1:12 Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Mykayla Stroud hit a grand slam and Hannah Andrews threw a shutout as Aledo beat Richland 10-0 in Game 1 of their area round series. Game 2 is set for 2pm Saturday at Richland. bgosset@star-telegram.com