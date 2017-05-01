Latest UIL softball and baseball playoff schedules

High School Softball

SOFTBALL

UIL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A

REGION I AREA

Arlington Martin (28-9) vs. Odessa

TBD

Keller (23-5) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (20-11)

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday, Abilene Cooper HS

Game 2-*3: 9 a.m. Saturday, Abilene Cooper HS

Waco Midway vs. Plano (25-5)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Midlothian Heritage HS

Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Midlothian Heritage HS

South Grand Prairie (23-6) vs. Plano East (20-10)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lewisville HS

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Satuirday, Lewisville HS

Midland vs. Keller Timber Creek (28-4)

Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Central HS

Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, San Angelo Central HS

EP Coronado vs. Mansfield (20-6) TBD

Plano West (26-4) vs. Duncanville (20-5)

Single game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, FM Marcus HS

Wylie (21-9) vs. Belton

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Whitney HS

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Whitney HS

CLASS 5A

REGION I AREA

Lubbock Coronado vs. EP Del Valle

Canyon vs. EP Parkland

Birdville (23-4) vs Denton Ryan (21-9)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Birdville

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Saturday at Denton Ryan

Gm. 3 (if nec.): following Game 2

FW Arlington Heights (28-4) vs. Saginaw (22-10)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Saginaw HS

Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Saturday at Fossil Ridge

EP Eastlake vs. Canyon Randall

EP Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper

Haslet Eaton (23-5) vs. Colleyville Heritage (24-5)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Colleyville Heritage

Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Saturday, Eaton

Aledo (18-13) vs. Richland (21-10)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aledo HS

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS

REGION II AREA

Seagoville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-6)

Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Cedar Hill HS

Hillcrest vs. Midlothian (21-9)

Single game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Midlothian

North Forney (18-14) vs. Prosper (21-9)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney HS

Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, McKinney HS

Forney (29-2) vs. Little Elm (23-7)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Garland HS

Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Garland HS

Mansfield Legacy (18-10) vs. Dallas Wilson

Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, TBD

Burleson Centennial (22-7) vs. Dallas Sunset

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Forester Field, Dallas

Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Saturday, Centennial HS

The Colony (25-6) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (27-5)

Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Frisco Independence HS

Frisco Wakeland (26-5) vs. Mesquite Poteet (24-7)

Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Flower Mound HS

CLASS 4A

REGION I AREA

Fort Stockton vs. Pampa-Denver City

Fabens vs. Seminole-Borger

Stephenville (24-4) vs. Brownwood-Burkburnett

Mineral Wells (21-6) vs. Vernon

Levelland vs. Monahans

Bushland vs. Andrews

Graham-Sweetwater vs. Alvarado (19-11)

Abilene Wylie vs. Godley (23-7)

GM 1, 6 pm Friday, Graham

GM 2-3, 10 am Saturday, Graham

BASEBALL

UIL PLAYOFFS

(Area teams only)

CLASS 6A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

Keller (25-6) vs. Arlington Lamar (15-14) TBD

Keller Fossil Ridge (21-9) vs. FW Paschal (23-6)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grand Prairie HS

Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Grand Prairie HS

Weatherford (15-13) vs. Mansfield (21-7)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mansfield HS

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford HS

Abilene (18-12) vs. Arlington Martin (23-5)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, North Crowley HS

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, North Crowley HS

Southlake Carroll (22-9) vs. Plano (16-16)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Plano Prestonwood HS

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Plano Prestonwood HS

CLASS 5A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

WF Rider (23-4) vs. Chisholm Trail (17-15)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, WF Rider HS

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail HS

Sherman (17-10) vs WS Brewer (19-10)

Denton (14-14) vs. Aledo (23-9)

Denison (10-17) vs. Justin Northwest (23-9)

Single game: 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest HS

FW Arlington Heights (17-11) vs. Richland (18-13)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Richland HS

Game 2- *3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Arlington Heights HS

FW Western Hills (14-12) vs. Birdville (17-12)

FW Trimble Tech (12-10) vs. Colleyville Heritage (29-3)

FW South Hills (11-15) vs. Grapevine (24-7)

REGION II BI-DISTRICT

Cleburne (25-6) vs. Mansfield Timberview (13-13)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Timberview

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cleburne

Burl. Centennial (19-9) vs. Midlothian (11-16)

Burleson (18-12) vs. Mansfield Legacy (21-8)

Granbury (14-13) vs. Waxahachie (22-6)

CLASS 4A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

Kennedale (17-8) vs. Stephenville (18-7)

Castleberry (14-11) vs. Alvarado (15-9)

Mineral Wells (14-11) vs. Midlothian Heritage (20-6)

FW Benbrook (12-13) vs. Godley (22-3)

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Glen Rose HS

Game 2-*: noon Saturday, Glen Rose HS

* – if needed

