Latest UIL softball and baseball playoff schedules

SOFTBALL
UIL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A
REGION I AREA
Arlington Martin (28-9) vs. Odessa
TBD
Keller (23-5) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (20-11)
Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday, Abilene Cooper HS
Game 2-*3: 9 a.m. Saturday, Abilene Cooper HS
Waco Midway vs. Plano (25-5)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Midlothian Heritage HS
Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Midlothian Heritage HS
South Grand Prairie (23-6) vs. Plano East (20-10)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lewisville HS
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Satuirday, Lewisville HS
Midland vs. Keller Timber Creek (28-4)
Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Central HS
Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, San Angelo Central HS
EP Coronado vs. Mansfield (20-6) TBD
Plano West (26-4) vs. Duncanville (20-5)
Single game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, FM Marcus HS
Wylie (21-9) vs. Belton
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Whitney HS
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Whitney HS
CLASS 5A
REGION I AREA
Lubbock Coronado vs. EP Del Valle
Canyon vs. EP Parkland
Birdville (23-4) vs Denton Ryan (21-9)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Birdville
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Saturday at Denton Ryan
Gm. 3 (if nec.): following Game 2
FW Arlington Heights (28-4) vs. Saginaw (22-10)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Saginaw HS
Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Saturday at Fossil Ridge
EP Eastlake vs. Canyon Randall
EP Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper
Haslet Eaton (23-5) vs. Colleyville Heritage (24-5)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Colleyville Heritage
Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Saturday, Eaton
Aledo (18-13) vs. Richland (21-10)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aledo HS
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS
REGION II AREA
Seagoville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-6)
Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Cedar Hill HS
Hillcrest vs. Midlothian (21-9)
Single game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Midlothian
North Forney (18-14) vs. Prosper (21-9)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney HS
Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, McKinney HS
Forney (29-2) vs. Little Elm (23-7)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Garland HS
Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Garland HS
Mansfield Legacy (18-10) vs. Dallas Wilson
Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, TBD
Burleson Centennial (22-7) vs. Dallas Sunset
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Forester Field, Dallas
Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Saturday, Centennial HS
The Colony (25-6) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (27-5)
Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Frisco Independence HS
Frisco Wakeland (26-5) vs. Mesquite Poteet (24-7)
Single game: 7 p.m. Friday, Flower Mound HS
CLASS 4A
REGION I AREA
Fort Stockton vs. Pampa-Denver City
Fabens vs. Seminole-Borger
Stephenville (24-4) vs. Brownwood-Burkburnett
Mineral Wells (21-6) vs. Vernon
Levelland vs. Monahans
Bushland vs. Andrews
Graham-Sweetwater vs. Alvarado (19-11)
Abilene Wylie vs. Godley (23-7)
GM 1, 6 pm Friday, Graham
GM 2-3, 10 am Saturday, Graham
BASEBALL
UIL PLAYOFFS
(Area teams only)
CLASS 6A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
Keller (25-6) vs. Arlington Lamar (15-14) TBD
Keller Fossil Ridge (21-9) vs. FW Paschal (23-6)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grand Prairie HS
Game 2-*3: noon Saturday, Grand Prairie HS
Weatherford (15-13) vs. Mansfield (21-7)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mansfield HS
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford HS
Abilene (18-12) vs. Arlington Martin (23-5)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, North Crowley HS
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, North Crowley HS
Southlake Carroll (22-9) vs. Plano (16-16)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Plano Prestonwood HS
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Plano Prestonwood HS
CLASS 5A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
WF Rider (23-4) vs. Chisholm Trail (17-15)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, WF Rider HS
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail HS
Sherman (17-10) vs WS Brewer (19-10)
Denton (14-14) vs. Aledo (23-9)
Denison (10-17) vs. Justin Northwest (23-9)
Single game: 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest HS
FW Arlington Heights (17-11) vs. Richland (18-13)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Richland HS
Game 2- *3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Arlington Heights HS
FW Western Hills (14-12) vs. Birdville (17-12)
FW Trimble Tech (12-10) vs. Colleyville Heritage (29-3)
FW South Hills (11-15) vs. Grapevine (24-7)
REGION II BI-DISTRICT
Cleburne (25-6) vs. Mansfield Timberview (13-13)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Timberview
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cleburne
Burl. Centennial (19-9) vs. Midlothian (11-16)
Burleson (18-12) vs. Mansfield Legacy (21-8)
Granbury (14-13) vs. Waxahachie (22-6)
CLASS 4A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
Kennedale (17-8) vs. Stephenville (18-7)
Castleberry (14-11) vs. Alvarado (15-9)
Mineral Wells (14-11) vs. Midlothian Heritage (20-6)
FW Benbrook (12-13) vs. Godley (22-3)
Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Glen Rose HS
Game 2-*: noon Saturday, Glen Rose HS
* – if needed
Comments