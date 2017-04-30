Fort Worth softball playoff scores, final baseball standings

SOFTBALL
UIL PLAYOFFS
(Area teams only)
CLASS 6A
BI-DISTRICT REGION I
Keller (23-5) vs. Arlington (15-12)
Game 1: Keller 11, Arlington 1
Game 2: Keller 12, Arlington 0
Timber Creek (28-4) vs. FW Paschal (16-11)
Game 1: Timber Creek 12, Paschal 1
Game 2: Timber Creek 29, Paschal 3
Abilene (15-13) vs. Mansfield (20-6)
Game 1: Mansfield 2, Abilene 0
Game 2: Mansfield 8, Abilene 3
Fossil Ridge (14-14) vs. Arlington Martin (28-9)
Game 1: Martin 3, Fossil Ridge 1
Game 2: Martin 4, Fossil Ridge 0
CLASS 5A
BI-DISTRICT REGION I
Wichita Falls Rider (12-19) vs. Haslet Eaton (23-5)
Game 1: Eaton 10, Rider 3
Game 2: Eaton 19, Rider 6
Sherman (19-13) vs. Saginaw (22-10)
Game 1: Saginaw 6, Sherman 0
Game 2: Sherman 7, Saginaw 3
Game 3: Saginaw 10, Sherman 6
Denison (16-13) vs. Aledo (18-13)
Game 1: Aledo 14, Denison 3
Game 2: Aledo 6, Denison 5
Denton Ryan (21-9) vs. Boswell (16-17)
Game 1: Ryan 3, Boswell 2
Game 2: Boswell 7, Ryan 6
Game 3: Ryan 7, Boswell 3
Birdville (23-4) vs. FW Trimble Tech (12-9)
Single game: Birdville 15, Trimble Tech 0
Richland (21-10) vs. Western Hills (12-11)
Single game: Richland 18, Western Hills 0
Colleyville Heritage (24-5) vs. FW South Hills
Game 1: Heritage 5, South Hills 2
Game 2: Heritage 5, South Hills 1
Grapevine (17-14) vs. FW Arlington Heights (28-4)
Game 1: Heights 4, Grapevine 2
Game 2: Heights 4, Grapevine 2 (9)
REGION II
Cleburne (13-14) vs. Mansfield Legacy (18-10)
Single game: Legacy 8, Cleburne 1
Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-6) vs. Granbury (18-10)
Single game: Lake Ridge 5, Granbury 2
Burleson (13-13) vs. Midlothian (21-9)
Game 1: Midlothian 13, Burleson 6
Game 2: Midlothian 6, Burleson 3
Burleson Centennial (22-7) vs. Mansfield
Summit (16-15)
Game 1: Centennial 6, Summit 5
Game 2: Centennial 15, Summit 6
CLASS 4A
BI-DISTRICT REGION I
Mineral Wells (21-6) vs. Glen Rose (9-11)
Single game: Mineral Wells 12, Glen Rose 2
Kennedale (14-12) vs. Alvarado (19-11)
Game 1: Kennedale 11, Alvarado 10
Game 2: Alvarado 11, Kennedale 4
Game 3: Alvarado 8, Kennedale 7
Castleberry (11-16) vs. Godley (23-7)
Game 1: Godley 18, Castleberry 0
Game 2: Godley 22, Castleberry 1
Springtown (12-17) vs. Stephenville (24-4)
Game 1: Stephenville 16, Springtown 11
Game 2: Stephenville 17, Springtown 7
CLASS 3A
BI-DISTRICT REGION I
Brock vs. WF City View (16-8)
Game 1: Brock 14, City View 1
Game 2-3*: Saturday late
BASEBALL
Saturday’s results
Aledo 6, Brewer 3
Chisholm Trail 11, Boswell 2
Grapevine 6, Colleyville Heritage 3
Burleson 9, Granbury 6
Timberview 9, Red Oak 4
Red Oak 6, Lake Ridge 3
Lewisville 5, Hebron 4
Keller 8, Fossil Ridge 6
Waxahachie 3, Mans. Legacy 0
Country Day 2, All Saints 1
Standings
(Through April 29)
x – playoff qualifier
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
xKeller
10
2
21
5
xFossil Ridge
10
2
21
8
xWeatherford
7
5
15
13
xAbilene
7
5
18
9
Timber Creek
6
6
14
16
Keller Central
1
11
7
23
Haltom
1
11
6
21
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
xMartin
13
1
23
5
xMansfield
12
2
21
7
xPaschal
11
3
23
6
xLamar
7
7
15
14
Arlington
5
9
10
16
Arl. Bowie
4
10
12
16
North Crowley
4
10
13
17
Sam Houston
0
14
0
17
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
xCarroll
11
3
22
9
xMarcus
9
5
20
10
xFlower Mound
9
5
23
9
xLewisville
8
7
20
9
Hebron
7
8
18
11
Trinity
5
9
15
13
TC Nelson
5
9
14
15
L.D. Bell
3
11
12
17
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
xNorthwest
11
3
23
9
xAledo
9
6
23
9
xBrewer
8
7
19
10
xChisholm Trail
8
7
17
15
Boswell
7
8
14
16
Eaton
6
8
13
16
Saginaw
6
8
15
14
Azle
3
11
6
16
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
xArl. Heights
10
1
16
11
xWestern Hills
9
3
14
12
xTrimble Tech
8
4
12
10
xSouth Hills
7
4
10
15
Southwest
3
8
8
21
North Side
1
8
5
13
Wyatt
0
10
4
14
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
xGrapevine
14
1
24
7
xColl. Heritage
13
2
29
3
xBirdville
10
5
17
12
xRichland
9
6
18
13
Carter-Riverside
5
8
8
15
Polytechnic
4
9
5
15
Dunbar
0
12
x
x
Eastern Hills
0
12
x
x
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
xCleburne
11
3
25
6
xBurl. Centennial
10
4
19
9
xBurleson
10
5
18
12
xGranbury
9
6
14
13
Joshua
8
6
17
12
Crowley
4
10
13
17
Arl. Seguin
4
10
4
22
Everman
1
13
3
20
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
xWaxahachie
12
3
22
6
xMans. Legacy
11
4
21
8
xMidlothian
8
6
11
16
xTimberview
8
7
13
13
Red Oak
8
8
18
8
Lake Ridge
7
8
13
14
Summit
5
9
9
17
Lancaster
0
14
2
18
District 7-4A
W
L
W
L
xKennedale
10
1
16
8
xCastleberry
9
3
14
11
xMineral Wells
8
4
14
13
xBenbrook
6
6
12
13
Springtown
5
7
8
17
Lake Worth
2
10
4
18
D. Hill-Jarvis
1
11
3
18
Comments