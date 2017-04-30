High School Softball

April 30, 2017 12:52 AM

Fort Worth softball playoff scores, final baseball standings

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

SOFTBALL

UIL PLAYOFFS

(Area teams only)

CLASS 6A

BI-DISTRICT REGION I

Keller (23-5) vs. Arlington (15-12)

Game 1: Keller 11, Arlington 1

Game 2: Keller 12, Arlington 0

Timber Creek (28-4) vs. FW Paschal (16-11)

Game 1: Timber Creek 12, Paschal 1

Game 2: Timber Creek 29, Paschal 3

Abilene (15-13) vs. Mansfield (20-6)

Game 1: Mansfield 2, Abilene 0

Game 2: Mansfield 8, Abilene 3

Fossil Ridge (14-14) vs. Arlington Martin (28-9)

Game 1: Martin 3, Fossil Ridge 1

Game 2: Martin 4, Fossil Ridge 0

CLASS 5A

BI-DISTRICT REGION I

Wichita Falls Rider (12-19) vs. Haslet Eaton (23-5)

Game 1: Eaton 10, Rider 3

Game 2: Eaton 19, Rider 6

Sherman (19-13) vs. Saginaw (22-10)

Game 1: Saginaw 6, Sherman 0

Game 2: Sherman 7, Saginaw 3

Game 3: Saginaw 10, Sherman 6

Denison (16-13) vs. Aledo (18-13)

Game 1: Aledo 14, Denison 3

Game 2: Aledo 6, Denison 5

Denton Ryan (21-9) vs. Boswell (16-17)

Game 1: Ryan 3, Boswell 2

Game 2: Boswell 7, Ryan 6

Game 3: Ryan 7, Boswell 3

Birdville (23-4) vs. FW Trimble Tech (12-9)

Single game: Birdville 15, Trimble Tech 0

Richland (21-10) vs. Western Hills (12-11)

Single game: Richland 18, Western Hills 0

Colleyville Heritage (24-5) vs. FW South Hills

Game 1: Heritage 5, South Hills 2

Game 2: Heritage 5, South Hills 1

Grapevine (17-14) vs. FW Arlington Heights (28-4)

Game 1: Heights 4, Grapevine 2

Game 2: Heights 4, Grapevine 2 (9)

REGION II

Cleburne (13-14) vs. Mansfield Legacy (18-10)

Single game: Legacy 8, Cleburne 1

Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-6) vs. Granbury (18-10)

Single game: Lake Ridge 5, Granbury 2

Burleson (13-13) vs. Midlothian (21-9)

Game 1: Midlothian 13, Burleson 6

Game 2: Midlothian 6, Burleson 3

Burleson Centennial (22-7) vs. Mansfield

Summit (16-15)

Game 1: Centennial 6, Summit 5

Game 2: Centennial 15, Summit 6

CLASS 4A

BI-DISTRICT REGION I

Mineral Wells (21-6) vs. Glen Rose (9-11)

Single game: Mineral Wells 12, Glen Rose 2

Kennedale (14-12) vs. Alvarado (19-11)

Game 1: Kennedale 11, Alvarado 10

Game 2: Alvarado 11, Kennedale 4

Game 3: Alvarado 8, Kennedale 7

Castleberry (11-16) vs. Godley (23-7)

Game 1: Godley 18, Castleberry 0

Game 2: Godley 22, Castleberry 1

Springtown (12-17) vs. Stephenville (24-4)

Game 1: Stephenville 16, Springtown 11

Game 2: Stephenville 17, Springtown 7

CLASS 3A

BI-DISTRICT REGION I

Brock vs. WF City View (16-8)

Game 1: Brock 14, City View 1

Game 2-3*: Saturday late

BASEBALL

Saturday’s results

Aledo 6, Brewer 3

Chisholm Trail 11, Boswell 2

Grapevine 6, Colleyville Heritage 3

Burleson 9, Granbury 6

Timberview 9, Red Oak 4

Red Oak 6, Lake Ridge 3

Lewisville 5, Hebron 4

Keller 8, Fossil Ridge 6

Waxahachie 3, Mans. Legacy 0

Country Day 2, All Saints 1

Standings

(Through April 29)

x – playoff qualifier

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

xKeller

10

2

21

5

xFossil Ridge

10

2

21

8

xWeatherford

7

5

15

13

xAbilene

7

5

18

9

Timber Creek

6

6

14

16

Keller Central

1

11

7

23

Haltom

1

11

6

21

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

xMartin

13

1

23

5

xMansfield

12

2

21

7

xPaschal

11

3

23

6

xLamar

7

7

15

14

Arlington

5

9

10

16

Arl. Bowie

4

10

12

16

North Crowley

4

10

13

17

Sam Houston

0

14

0

17

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

xCarroll

11

3

22

9

xMarcus

9

5

20

10

xFlower Mound

9

5

23

9

xLewisville

8

7

20

9

Hebron

7

8

18

11

Trinity

5

9

15

13

TC Nelson

5

9

14

15

L.D. Bell

3

11

12

17

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

xNorthwest

11

3

23

9

xAledo

9

6

23

9

xBrewer

8

7

19

10

xChisholm Trail

8

7

17

15

Boswell

7

8

14

16

Eaton

6

8

13

16

Saginaw

6

8

15

14

Azle

3

11

6

16

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

xArl. Heights

10

1

16

11

xWestern Hills

9

3

14

12

xTrimble Tech

8

4

12

10

xSouth Hills

7

4

10

15

Southwest

3

8

8

21

North Side

1

8

5

13

Wyatt

0

10

4

14

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

xGrapevine

14

1

24

7

xColl. Heritage

13

2

29

3

xBirdville

10

5

17

12

xRichland

9

6

18

13

Carter-Riverside

5

8

8

15

Polytechnic

4

9

5

15

Dunbar

0

12

x

x

Eastern Hills

0

12

x

x

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

xCleburne

11

3

25

6

xBurl. Centennial

10

4

19

9

xBurleson

10

5

18

12

xGranbury

9

6

14

13

Joshua

8

6

17

12

Crowley

4

10

13

17

Arl. Seguin

4

10

4

22

Everman

1

13

3

20

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

xWaxahachie

12

3

22

6

xMans. Legacy

11

4

21

8

xMidlothian

8

6

11

16

xTimberview

8

7

13

13

Red Oak

8

8

18

8

Lake Ridge

7

8

13

14

Summit

5

9

9

17

Lancaster

0

14

2

18

District 7-4A

W

L

W

L

xKennedale

10

1

16

8

xCastleberry

9

3

14

11

xMineral Wells

8

4

14

13

xBenbrook

6

6

12

13

Springtown

5

7

8

17

Lake Worth

2

10

4

18

D. Hill-Jarvis

1

11

3

18

