Big day at the plate helps Saginaw softball to bi-district title

Abilene Christian commit Kaitlyn Huseman batted 3 for 5 and drove in four runs, including a two-run home run in the sixth, and Saginaw beat host Sherman 10-6 on Saturday to win the deciding Game 3 of a Class 5A Region I bi-district softball series.
The Rough Riders (22-10) won their first bi-district title since 2009. They will face Fort Worth Arlington Heights in the area round.
Trailing 1-0 in the third, Huseman tied it with an RBI single. Saginaw took a 3-1 lead with an RBI walk by Marissa Basaldu and Cassidy Cutler’s RBI single.
Sherman (19-13) tied it at 3-3 before Saginaw scored five runs in the fourth with back-to-back RBI doubles by Huseman and Basaldu, and Kaylynn Bowden’s RBI single.
Also in bi-district:
Mansfield 8, Abilene 3: The Tigers hit four home runs to sweep their Class 6A series at Abilene High School. Mansfield (20-6) will next face El Paso Coronado, which swept Odessa Permian.
Haley Morse gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the third. Tied at 3-3, Sarah Reinke’s two-run home run put Mansfield up 5-3 in the sixth.
UT Arlington commit Paxton Scheurer, who struck out 11 in the complete game, and Rasheda Townsend hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh for the Tigers.
Denton Ryan 7, Saginaw Boswell 3: The Raiders scored three times in the first to win Game 3 of their Class 5A Region I series at Keller Central. Ryan (21-10) will play Birdville in its first area round since 2012.
Trailing 3-0, Boswell (17-17) scored in the third on Gracelyn Rosales’ RBI single. The Pioneers got within 4-3 off a Ryan error in the fourth and RBI groundout by Kelsy Paris in the fifth.
Ryan’s Abby Buettner hit a two-run home run in the sixth and finished with three RBIs. Harper Hughes went 4 for 4 with two RBIs.
