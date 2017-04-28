Arlington Heights, Keller, Colleyville Heritage, Eaton earn sweeps

Freshman outfielder Stephanie Chico’s two-run walk-off single gave Fort Worth Arlington Heights a 6-5 victory over Grapevine in nine innings on Friday night and a sweep of their Class 5A Region I bi-district series.
It was the first series win for Heights (28-4) since 2004. The Yellow Jackets await the Game 3 winner between Sherman and Saginaw.
“We wanted to win. I had to do anything to get the runners in, hit the ball and get on base,” Chico said. “To be a part of this, it’s pretty cool.”
Grapevine took a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth at Keller Central on a two-run inside-the-park home run by Heather Haggard.
Heights’ Ashleigh Sgambelluri doubled, narrowly missing a two-run home run, and later scored to make it 5-4.
Sgambelluri, a UT Arlington commit, tied the game 3-3 in the seventh with a hard bunt to second base.
“It means a lot,” Sgambelluri said. “It’s my third year in the playoffs — last year we had shot and didn’t get it, so it’s a big thing for us.”
Starting pitcher Jalee McDonald gave Heights a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double. Grapevine (17-14) took a 2-1 lead with an RBI by Allison Gossett and RBI triple by Abby Haugh.
Keller 12, Arlington 0: Seniors Camryn Woodall, Kourtney Williams and Katie Dietrich combined to drive in seven runs, and Dylann Kaderka threw a two-hitter as the defending 6A state champs swept the Colts at Arlington’s Workman Complex. The Indians (25-4) meet Wolfforth Frenship or El Paso El Dorado.
Williams, a North Texas signee, hit a two-run single to give Keller a 2-0 lead in the second. Keller had back-to-back-back RBI doubles to go up 6-0 in the third. Woodall hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Dietrich added a two-run home run in the sixth.
Colleyville Heritage 5, Fort Worth South Hills 1: UTA commit Maggie Black drove in two runs and Hannah Hasle allowed four hits and struck out five as the Panthers swept a 5A Region I series at South Hills. Black and Bri Clark had back-to-back RBIs in the first to put the Panthers ahead. South Hills got one in the bottom half with Alyssa Pena’s RBI single.
Sydney Kaai went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three times for Heritage (24-5), which wins its first bi-district title since 2008.
Haslet Eaton 19, Wichita Falls Rider 6: The Eagles won their first playoff series with a 5A sweep the the Raiders. Eaton (23-5) faces Heritage in the area round.
For the second straight game, Abilene Christian commit Madelyn Wright got the win and hit a home run. She went 4 of 5 and drove in seven.
The Eagles scored 11 times in the fourth and five in the sixth. Kenzlee Zaher went 4 of 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Ashlyn Walker went 3 of 4 with two RBIs.
Comments