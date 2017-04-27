Birdville, Richland romp to shutout wins in softball playoffs

Birdville opened the defense of its Class 5A state softball title with a 15-0 victory in three innings over visiting Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Thursday night.
The Hawks advanced to the 5A Region I area round to play the winner of Denton Ryan and Saginaw Boswell. Ryan beat Boswell 3-2 in Game 1.
Birdville (24-4) scored seven times in the first inning. Starting pitcher Calie Burris had an RBI groundout and was followed by Grace Green’s RBI single, Payton Walker’s two-run double, Natalie Powell’s RBI single and Lencia Powell’s two-run double.
The Hawks added eight more runs in the second. Walker and Natalie Powell each had three RBIs, and Burris threw a no-hitter and struck out eight.
In other bi-district series:
Richland 18, Western Hills 0 (5): The Rebels blanked the Cougars in five innings at home to advanced to the area round for the first time since 2014.
“We flipped our season, went 12-19 last year and 21-10 this season and won the first round, so we feel good,” coach Jay Jones said. “Kids came to play and I was really pleased with their effort. I’m proud of the girls.”
Richland (21-10) scored five times with two outs in the first inning.
The Rebels added four in the second with two-run doubles from Krystal Lindsey and Kamren Reynoso. They would score nine more times in the third.
Reynoso finished with four RBIs and Lindsey went 4 of 4 with two RBIs and three runs, and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.
Richland faces the winner of Aledo and Denison in the second round. Aledo won Game 1 by a score of 14-3.
Lake Ridge 5, Granbury 2: In its first playoff trip, Mansfield Lake Ridge won its first- bi-district series with a victory at Weatherford College. The Eagles (20-6) will face the winner of Dallas Kimball and Dallas Seagoville in the 5A Region II area round. Granbury (18-10) was making its first playoff appearance since 2014.
Legacy 8, Cleburne 1: Mansfield Legacy scored three times in the first inning and four in the second at Haltom High School. Legacy (18-10) will face the Dallas Jefferson-Dallas Wilson winner next. Cleburne (13-14) finished the season with its first playoff berth in 10 years.
