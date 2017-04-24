Lady Mustangs, Panthers hope for playoff momentum

The Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage softball teams are heading into the Class 5A playoffs this week with the unbridled hopes of making deep runs.
For Grapevine, this is the 14th time in head coach Steve Bottoms’ 19 seasons that his program has played into the postseason. The Lady Mustangs finished fourth in District 8-5A and are playing Fort Worth Arlington Heights in the Region I bi-district round.
Colleyville Heritage is in the playoffs for the first time as a 5A school. The Lady Panthers finished tied for second with Richland but lost the flip. They are the No. 3 seed and will face Fort Worth South Hills in the bi-district round.
Momentum has been up and down for both squads. Colleyville Heritage pulled off the shocker in the state when it knocked off reigning 5A state champion Birdville, 2-1, on April 18. However, Grapevine, which had had gone 0-5 against the district’s other three playoff teams — Birdville, Richland and Colleyville Heritage — caught the Lady Panthers at the right time and beat them, 7-1, in this past Friday’s season finale.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but I’d like to think there was more of a learning curve mixed into it,” Bottoms said. “We played some very tough tournaments early. But our kids needed to win a ballgame. The game against Colleyville Heritage couldn’t have happened at a better time. We needed some confidence.”
Conversely, Colleyville Heritage coach Allison Conaway’s fears were validated. She acknowledged her team had a difficult time re-focusing after an emotional win. But that’s history. It’s time for the postseason with bigger goals — the state tournament May 31-June 3 at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.
Bottoms and Conaway assessed their playoff chances.
Grapevine (16-13-1, 9-5 District 8-5A)
Bi-district playoff: vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Keller Central, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday (if necessary)
The Lady Mustangs will have a long playoff run if … There has to be clean play both defensively and on the mound. This team can’t give away runs with errors or plays not made. It also has to minimize walks. Hitting in the clutch is a must.
The Lady Mustangs will have a short playoff run if … The opposite of the above happens. This team has relied on junior pitcher Abby Haugh to lead the way both at the plate and on the mound.
Colleyville Heritage (22-6-2, 11-3 District 8-5A)
Bi-district playoff: vs. Fort Worth South Hills – 7 p.m. Thursday Colleyville Heritage; 7 p.m. Friday South Hills; Game 3 (if necessary) TBD
The Lady Panthers will have a long playoff run if … If this team focused and plays with a high level of energy. Of course, this team went through the highs and lows in the final week of the regular season.
The Lady Panthers will have a short playoff run if … If this team struggles at the plate and cannot string hits together to either produce single runs or build multi-run innings.
