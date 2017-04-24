Sisterhood bond has helped Arlington Martin to district title

It takes a handful of items to make up a good and successful softball team, but maybe at the top of the list is a close pitcher-catcher relationship.
At Arlington Martin, coach Rachel Riley has that luxury in seniors Lacy Mann and Olivia Reames, who have played together since they were 5.
“When you see one of them, the other is close behind – they’re always together,” said Riley, who graduated from Martin in 2009. “You can tell they’ve played together forever, they know what the other is thinking, and it’s one of those pitcher-catcher relationships every coach dreams to have.”
The two met when Mann’s mother, Erin, was their T-ball coach, and every year since with the exception of junior high, the duo has been on the same team imaginable, including select ball.
And add on four more years: Both are signed to play at Arkansas Tech.
“It’s always been a sister-type relationship, just growing up together,” Reames said. “On the field, we can communicate without speaking. We know each other’s body language and can read each other really well, and that helps when it comes to pitch calling.”
“I feel very comfortable when I have her behind the plate,” Mann added. “We know what to expect from each other.”
Reames leads the team with seven home runs and 47 RBIs. Mann has 23 RBIs, and is 11-3 as a pitcher with 64 strikeouts in 66 innings. She was 4-6A Pitcher of the Year two years ago but missed last season with a knee ligament injury. Her return has made a huge difference for Martin.
“Lacy is one of the most mentally tough human beings that I’ve met my entire life. She’s a natural leader and on the field, she changes the demeanor of the team, they’re more confident and more relaxed,” Riley said. “To come back and still pitch the way she’s pitching and have a stellar senior season, it speaks to what kind of player she is.”
The Warriors won the District 4-6A championship, their fourth in five years, with a 13-1 district record. They enter the playoffs 26-9 overall and face Keller Fossil Ridge in a three-game series starting Thursday.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot back this season, we only lost three from last year and one was an everyday starter, so it wasn’t too hard to develop that chemistry,” Riley said.
Martin has scored 294 runs in 37 games (two ties) — an average of 7.9 per contest.
“Over time we’ve gotten better and better,” Riley said, “and to this point what’s working well is they trust each other, they pass the bat – when one player does their job, the next player does theirs, which is why we’ve been able to score as many runs as we have — we’ve come a long way.”
Other teams to watch
Keller (22-4): Defending 6A state champs are outscoring opponents by five runs per game. Open title defense against Arlington.
Birdville (22-4): Hawks start the playoffs against Fort Worth Trimble Tech and look for second consecutive 5A state championship.
Haslet Eaton (21-5): Eagles look to continue season of firsts for the new-school team after winning District 6-5A title.
Mansfield Legacy (18-10): Nine straight playoff trips for 10-5A champs. Broncos made the regional semifinals last season.
Burleson Centennial (20-7): For fifth time in six years, Spartans are district champs. They had their deepest run to the regional semifinals last season.
Keller Timber Creek (26-4): Falcons look to get back to the regional finals, and are outscoring opponents by six runs per game.
Brock (24-7): Eagles made the 3A state tournament last season.
Mansfield (18-6): Tigers have made the second round six of the past seven years, and regional quarterfinals from a season ago.
Other players to watch
Meagan Dake, Sr., Legacy: Leads the Broncos with 11 home runs.
Madie Green/Caitlyn Curlee, Sr., Timber Creek: Green has nine home runs and 39 RBIs. Curlee adds four home runs and 41 RBIs.
Abbie Moore, Jr., Richland: Hitting .533 with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 43 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Kasey Simpson, Jr., Keller: Iowa State commit is hitting .557 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Gracie Morton, Jr., Centennial: Memphis commit is hitting .560 with 37 RBIs and 26 extra-base hits.
Paxton Scheurer, Jr., Mansfield: UT Arlington commit is 9-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 62 innings.
Mattye Tyler, Jr., Brock: Tyler is 19-4 with a 1.26 ERA and 144 strikeouts. Also hitting .385 with 30 RBIs.
Grace Green, Soph., Birdville: Oregon commit is 13-0 this year, and won both games at the state tournament last season.
Comments