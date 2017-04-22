High School Softball

April 22, 2017 11:43 PM

Cleburne, Lake Ridge, Summit, Fossil Ridge end playoff droughts

By Brian Gosset

Cleburne got out to an early 6-0 lead, and then hung on to beat Joshua 9-4 in a District 9-5A play-in game at Burleson High School on Friday night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2007.

The Yellowjackets scored two in the first inning off a Joshua error as Audrey Fenn came across and Sara King added another on a ground out RBI from Macie Strickland.

King’s RBI hit by pitch and Strickland’s sac fly made it 4-0 in the second. Another Owl error and pass ball and Cleburne had a 6-0 lead.

Joshua rallied in the top of the fifth with Cathrine Murphy’s RBI triple and Miranda Pruitt’s RBI double. Kaitlyn Stone’s two-run single in the sixth got the Owls within 6-4.

Bekka Castillo and Hanna Roye highlighted a three-run bottom of the sixth for Cleburne to put the game away. The Yellowjackets will face 10-5A winner Legacy in the first round, tentatively set Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo in a one-game playoff.

First time bound

For the first time in school history, the Lake Ridge softball team is going to the playoffs. The Eagles clinched the berth back on April 13 with a 9-8 victory over Legacy.

Lake Ridge finished the season with its best district finish at 11-3 after beating Waxahachie 8-6 on Friday. Brileigh Peters Peters drove in three runs, Kylah Marzette homered, and Britt Rufus, Kate Tovar, Jordan Jones and Emily Olguin added RBIs.

The Eagles will face Granbury in the bi-district round.

Droughts ended

Entering Friday night, Summit and Fossil Ridge needed wins to clinch playoff berths. Fossil Ridge beat Abilene 4-2 as Danielle Garcia struck out 11 batters and Lauren Guerrero drove in two.

It’s the Panthers first playoff trip since 2010.

With Waxahachie’s loss to Lake Ridge, the Summit-Timberview game meant even more. Lauren Blue homered and had three RBIs as the Jaguars defeated the Wolves 8-4. They clinched the final spot in 10-5A after sweeping the season series with Waxahachie.

Mia Farrow doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Summit, which heads the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

OTHERS

-Keller and Birdville both won to clinch outright district titles and No. 1 seeds. Both will start their title defense against Arlington and Trimble Tech, respectively.

-Kenzie Wilson’s RBI single drove in Kat Huseman and Saginaw walked off against Chisholm Trail 5-4 to clinch a playoff berth and the No. 2 seed in 6-5A. The Rough Riders will play Sherman.

-Boswell rallied to beat Aledo 6-4 to clinch a playoff spot in 6-5A. The Pioneers led 3-1 before the Bearcats scored three times in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

-Carroll nearly completed the comeback on Saturday, but fell to Hebron 4-3 as the Hawks grabbed the final spot in 5-6A.

-Sophie Hannabas threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 in Legacy’s 9-0 win vs Red Oak. Meagan Dake and Erin Keting both went 2 of 4 with three RBIs. The Broncos clinched the No. 1 seed in 10-5A and will face Cleburne in the first round.

-Richland won a coin flip on Saturday with Colleyville Heritage for second in 8-5A.

Playoff matchups

Keller vs Arlington

Timber Creek vs Paschal

Mansfield vs Abilene

Fossil Ridge vs Martin

Eaton vs Denton/Rider (tiebreaker Tuesday)

Saginaw vs Sherman

Boswell/Aledo vs Ryan/Denison

Birdville vs Trimble Tech

Richland vs Western Hills

Colleyville Heritage vs South Hills

Grapevine vs Arlington Heights

Cleburne vs Legacy

Burleson vs Midlothian

Granbury vs Lake Ridge

Centennial vs Summit

*Kennedale, Mineral Wells, Stephenville, Godley, Alvarado, Brock are other notable playoff teams from area districts. Flower Mound, Hebron, Marcus and Lewisville are playoff teams from 5-6A.

