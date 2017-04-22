Cleburne, Lake Ridge, Summit, Fossil Ridge end playoff droughts

Cleburne got out to an early 6-0 lead, and then hung on to beat Joshua 9-4 in a District 9-5A play-in game at Burleson High School on Friday night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2007.
The Yellowjackets scored two in the first inning off a Joshua error as Audrey Fenn came across and Sara King added another on a ground out RBI from Macie Strickland.
King’s RBI hit by pitch and Strickland’s sac fly made it 4-0 in the second. Another Owl error and pass ball and Cleburne had a 6-0 lead.
Joshua rallied in the top of the fifth with Cathrine Murphy’s RBI triple and Miranda Pruitt’s RBI double. Kaitlyn Stone’s two-run single in the sixth got the Owls within 6-4.
Bekka Castillo and Hanna Roye highlighted a three-run bottom of the sixth for Cleburne to put the game away. The Yellowjackets will face 10-5A winner Legacy in the first round, tentatively set Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo in a one-game playoff.
Final out for the Lady Jackets vs Joshua, who celebrate clinching a playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/DZCTV4bnMc— Times-Review Sports (@CTRsports) April 22, 2017
YA GIRLS ARE GOING TO PLAYOFFS https://t.co/mfFas6Ev0u— bekka castillo (@bekka_castillo) April 22, 2017
First time bound
For the first time in school history, the Lake Ridge softball team is going to the playoffs. The Eagles clinched the berth back on April 13 with a 9-8 victory over Legacy.
Lake Ridge finished the season with its best district finish at 11-3 after beating Waxahachie 8-6 on Friday. Brileigh Peters Peters drove in three runs, Kylah Marzette homered, and Britt Rufus, Kate Tovar, Jordan Jones and Emily Olguin added RBIs.
The Eagles will face Granbury in the bi-district round.
And just like THAT, the Eagles finish their best district season ever!!!!! 11-3 and heading to the PLAYOFFS!!! Eagles over Waxahachie 8-6!— Lake Ridge Softball (@lakeridgesb) April 22, 2017
Droughts ended
Entering Friday night, Summit and Fossil Ridge needed wins to clinch playoff berths. Fossil Ridge beat Abilene 4-2 as Danielle Garcia struck out 11 batters and Lauren Guerrero drove in two.
It’s the Panthers first playoff trip since 2010.
4-2 win over Abilene and Playoff Bound! Way to go Ridge Softball! So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/0sJGefHZFB— Ridge Softball (@ridge_softball) April 22, 2017
With Waxahachie’s loss to Lake Ridge, the Summit-Timberview game meant even more. Lauren Blue homered and had three RBIs as the Jaguars defeated the Wolves 8-4. They clinched the final spot in 10-5A after sweeping the season series with Waxahachie.
Mia Farrow doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Summit, which heads the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Playoff bound!!! Great job ladies!!!! pic.twitter.com/il8gH4h2XR— Summit Softball (@jag_softball) April 22, 2017
I AM FINALLY GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!!! Couldn't be more proud of they way we worked together I love y'all! #playoffs— blue (@Skye_Blue44) April 22, 2017
OTHERS
-Keller and Birdville both won to clinch outright district titles and No. 1 seeds. Both will start their title defense against Arlington and Trimble Tech, respectively.
District Champs!!!!!!!! Playoff time!! pic.twitter.com/0TOoPaZdfa— Katharyne Davis (@katharyne1999) April 22, 2017
-Kenzie Wilson’s RBI single drove in Kat Huseman and Saginaw walked off against Chisholm Trail 5-4 to clinch a playoff berth and the No. 2 seed in 6-5A. The Rough Riders will play Sherman.
FINAL Saginaw 5 Chisholm 4. Walk off @Kenziewilson06 brings in @Kaitlynrosee02 riders finish 2nd in 6-5A. Rangers are out @DFWfastpitch pic.twitter.com/9h0eye0eoc— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) April 22, 2017
-Boswell rallied to beat Aledo 6-4 to clinch a playoff spot in 6-5A. The Pioneers led 3-1 before the Bearcats scored three times in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
Senior Night made extra special with a 6-4 win over Aledo! pic.twitter.com/C9hHGwlgFM— Boswell Softball (@BosSoftball) April 22, 2017
-Carroll nearly completed the comeback on Saturday, but fell to Hebron 4-3 as the Hawks grabbed the final spot in 5-6A.
-Sophie Hannabas threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 in Legacy’s 9-0 win vs Red Oak. Meagan Dake and Erin Keting both went 2 of 4 with three RBIs. The Broncos clinched the No. 1 seed in 10-5A and will face Cleburne in the first round.
-Richland won a coin flip on Saturday with Colleyville Heritage for second in 8-5A.
Playoff matchups
Keller vs Arlington
Timber Creek vs Paschal
Mansfield vs Abilene
Fossil Ridge vs Martin
Eaton vs Denton/Rider (tiebreaker Tuesday)
Saginaw vs Sherman
Boswell/Aledo vs Ryan/Denison
Birdville vs Trimble Tech
Richland vs Western Hills
Colleyville Heritage vs South Hills
Grapevine vs Arlington Heights
Cleburne vs Legacy
Burleson vs Midlothian
Granbury vs Lake Ridge
Centennial vs Summit
*Kennedale, Mineral Wells, Stephenville, Godley, Alvarado, Brock are other notable playoff teams from area districts. Flower Mound, Hebron, Marcus and Lewisville are playoff teams from 5-6A.
