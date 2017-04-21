Eaton softball team adds district title to standout first UIL campaign

Brand new UIL competitor Haslet Eaton can boast of playoff teams in tennis and girls soccer, but the softball team is a district champion.
The Eagles (20-5, 10-3 in District 6-5A) earned that school first Tuesday with a 14-2 defeat of Saginaw. Eaton closes the regular season Friday against White Settlement Brewer.
“With this being a first-year varsity program, the goal we have attained and superseded are second to none,” softball coach Lynn Rottman said. “We set high expectations and the young ladies work hard to meet them daily.”
Rottman, in her second year with Eaton, was head coach at Nacogdoches before spending time at Justin Northwest as an assistant. The Eagles, who played a junior varsity schedule in 2016, have no seniors and just two juniors on the roster.
Freshman outfielder Chelsea Blankenship and sophomore shortstop Maci Elliott drove in three runs apiece against Saginaw and sophomore pitcher Madelyn Wright (16-5), an Abilene Christian commit, struck out four in five innings.
“It’s a real big deal to win district in our first year,” freshman third baseman Jaden Middlebrook said.
Middlebrook is second on the team with a .475 batting average. Wright, who sports a 1.96 ERA, is hitting .455.
“Being able to [represent] a brand new school and earn the first title of district champs is an amazing feeling,” Wright said. “Hearing all the congratulatory comments from my teachers and peers in the halls has been really rewarding.”
Other underclassmen helping in the process has been sophomore second baseman Kenzlee Zaher, who leads the team with a .506 batting average, five home runs and 16 RBIs. Freshman first baseman Kennedy Crites is hitting .429.
Eaton meets Wichita Falls Rider or Denton in the bi-district playoffs next week.
“We’re so excited for these next few weeks,” Crites said.
