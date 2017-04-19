Colleyville upsets 5A champs; Eaton, Martin clinch No. 1 seeds

Hannah Hasle allowed four hits and struck out eight as Colleyville Heritage beat Birdville 2-1, snapping the defending 5A champs’ 13-game winning streak.
Birdville (21-4-1, 12-1), the No. 1 team in area rankings, dropped its first district game at 12-1. The Hawks have clinched at least a share of the District 8-5A title and can still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Richland on Friday.
UTA commit Maggie Black’s RBI triple gave the Panthers (22-5-2, 11-2) the lead in the fourth inning. Heritage improved to 11-2 in district and can still force a first-place tie with a Birdville loss and win over Grapevine on Friday.
April 19, 2017
First time champions
Eaton got a 14-2 win in five innings over Saginaw to clinch the District 6-5A outright title and No. 1 seed. The Eagles improved to 10-3.
The Eagles (20-5-1, 10-3) scored at least three runs in their four innings at bat, five in the first. Jaden Middlebrook and Madelyn Wright drew back-to-back RBI walks. Chelsea Blankenship and Maci Elliott brought in runs to make it 5-0.
Blankenship and Elliott had three RBIs apiece, and Ashlyn Walker had a triple and two RBIs.
Wright, an ACU commit, struck our four and allowed five hits in the complete game. The Eagles await Wichita Falls Rider or Denton in the bi-district round.
ACU commit Kat Huseman homered for the sixth time this season for Saginaw (19-10-1, 7-6).
Celebrating our Lady Eagles Varsity Softball District Champions! They sealed it with a 14-2 win over Saginaw. pic.twitter.com/UJLVg3uJnp— Eaton Eagles (@EatonHighSchool) April 19, 2017
District champs again
For the third time in four years , Martin finishes the regular season as district champs. The Warriors shut out Lamar 15-0 to end 4-6A play with a 13-1 record.
Martin (25-9-1, 13-1) put up 13 runs in the first inning. Olivia Reames (Arkansas Tech) went 2 of 3 with a home run and five RBIs. Jenna Rhoades (Texas A&M Commerce) was 3 of 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Kayla Hitt also tripled and drove in three. Jenna Rude was 3 of 3 with a double and an RBI.
The Warriors await Fossil Ridge or Haltom in the bi-district round.
April 19, 2017
Keller rallies
Texas Tech commit Amanda Desario drove in two including the game-tying run, and Harding commit Hanna Jones scored on a run down from third base and Keller rallied from two down to beat Timber Creek 4-3.
The Indians (21-4-1, 10-1) clinched at least a share of the District 3-6A title and can get the No. 1 seed with a win at Haltom on Friday.
Timber Creek (26-4-1, 10-2) scored the first two runs with an RBI from Oklahoma Christian commit Sydney Smith and UT-Permian Basin signee Vanessa Alonzo.
Freshman Rylee Layton held the 6A champs scoreless through the first two innings and held a 2-1 lead until the fifth. Texas Tech commit Riley Love doubled to right center and scored on a bloop single from Desario in the third.
Dylann Kaderka allowed six hits and struck out six in the complete game. A win on Friday will set up a first round date with Arlington.
FINAL: @Keller_Softball 4, @TimbercreekSB 3. Keller 10-1 in 3-6A clinches at least share of district, vs Haltom Fri. Timber creek 10-2 pic.twitter.com/zL9slLY1Wz— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) April 18, 2017
Arlington, Burleson clinch
The Colts grabbed the final spot in 4-6A and their first playoff berth since 2012 after beating Sam Houston 19-0. Lauryn Henson threw a one-hitter and struck out nine in five innings.
Arlington (15-10, 8-6) scored six times in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Brooke Kolanek went 4 of 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs. Elaine Lopez was 4 of 5 with three RBIs. Sam Hernandez was 3 of 4 with an RBI.
The Colts await Keller or Timber Creek in the first round.
PLAYOFFS HERE WE COME— Lauryn Henson (@lauryn_henson) April 19, 2017
Texas Wesleyan signee Saeya Esparza and Kyleigh Rich both had two RBIs as Burleson beat Everman 11-2 to clinch the third seed in 9-5A, the program’s 14th-straight playoff berth. Esparza had two doubles.
Navarro College signee Zoe Miranda went 3 of 3 with a double and RBI and Natali Wheeler tripled and drove in a run. Taylor Sutton and Lauren Isbell both had RBIs for the Elks (13-11, 9-5).
Haltom stays alive
Nykole Sourivong brought in Nevaeh Pecina and Madison Brodnax in the top of the seventh and Haltom rallied to beat Weatherford 6-4 to stay in the hunt for the final spot in 4-6A.
Brodnax went 2 of 4 with two doubles and one RBI. Jocelyn Mabery also drove in a run.
The Buffs (11-11-1, 4-7) host Keller on Friday. A win and a loss by Fossil Ridge against Abilene will force a tiebreaker.
Walk off style
Bristen Potter’s walk-off single sent Keller Central past Fossil Ridge 7-6. She and Kitty Knotts both went 2 of 4 with two RBIs. Maggie Maronski and Sophia Harris both drove in runs. The Panthers had taken the 6-4 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Replay. Central beats Ridge 7-6. Congrats seniors! @kittyknotts22 @_briseidaaaa @Maggsmaronsk @TrippyT24 @maryannkite pic.twitter.com/HemyYdMBPd— ChargerSoftball (@CHSChargerSB) April 19, 2017
Southlake Carroll (16-11-1, 7-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and Avery Zeigler hit the walk-off RBI single as the Dragons beat LD Bell 7-6. Gaby Garcia was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Carroll, who stays in the hunt for the final spot in 5-6A.
Brock on top
Lubbock Christian commit Mattye Tyler threw her sixth shutout in the Eagles past eight games as Brock clinched the 7-3A title with a 14-0 win vs second-place Breckenridge. She allowed one hit and struck out five, and also went 3 of 4 with three RBIs.
Five players drove in two runs- Sydney Snow, Kacie Gilreath, Lauren Lightfoot, Bailey Ray and Landry Felts. Anarenee Beyer drove in one run for the Eagles (22-7, 11-0).
JV & VARSITY DISTRICT CHAMPS! #ONE— Brock Softball (@BrockSoftball) April 19, 2017
Standings
Playoff contenders
*Clinched berth
3-6A
Keller 10-1*
Timber Creek 10-2*
Abilene 7-4*
Fossil Ridge 5-6
Haltom 4-7
4-6A
Martin 13-1*
Mansfield 12-2*
Paschal 10-4*
Arlington 8-6*
5-6A
Flower Mound 12-1*
Hebron 8-4
Marcus 8-5
Lewisville 7-5
Carroll 7-6
Hebron vs Lewisville, Wednesday
6-5A
Eaton 10-3*
Aledo 8-5
Saginaw 7-6
Boswell 7-6
Azle 7-6
Chisholm Trail 7-6
Northwest 6-7
7-5A
Arlington Heights 12-0*
South Hills 8-2*
Western Hills 6-5*
Trimble Tech 5-6*
8-5A
Birdville 12-1*
Colleyville Heritage 11-2*
Richland 10-2*
Grapevine 8-4*
Grapevine vs Richland, Wednesday
9-5A
Centennial 13-1*
Granbury 11-3*
Burleson 9-5*
Joshua 8-6
Cleburne 8-6
Joshua vs Cleburne tiebreaker, 7 pm Friday at Burleson
10-5A
Legacy 10-2*
Midlothian 10-3*
Lake Ridge 10-3*
Waxahachie 7-6
Summit 6-6
Timberview 6-7
Summit vs Legacy, Wednesday
7-4A
Mineral Wells 10-1*
Kennedale 9-2*
Springtown 6-5
Castleberry 6-5
Lake Worth 4-6
8-4A
Stephenville 10-1*
Godley 9-2*
Alvarado 8-2*
Midlothian Heritage 5-6
Glen Rose 4-7
7-3A
Brock 11-0*
Breckenridge 7-3*
Eastland 7-4*
Peaster 7-4*
Comments