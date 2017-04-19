High School Softball

April 19, 2017 12:50 PM

Colleyville upsets 5A champs; Eaton, Martin clinch No. 1 seeds

By Brian Gosset

Hannah Hasle allowed four hits and struck out eight as Colleyville Heritage beat Birdville 2-1, snapping the defending 5A champs’ 13-game winning streak.

Birdville (21-4-1, 12-1), the No. 1 team in area rankings, dropped its first district game at 12-1. The Hawks have clinched at least a share of the District 8-5A title and can still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Richland on Friday.

UTA commit Maggie Black’s RBI triple gave the Panthers (22-5-2, 11-2) the lead in the fourth inning. Heritage improved to 11-2 in district and can still force a first-place tie with a Birdville loss and win over Grapevine on Friday.

First time champions

Eaton got a 14-2 win in five innings over Saginaw to clinch the District 6-5A outright title and No. 1 seed. The Eagles improved to 10-3.

The Eagles (20-5-1, 10-3) scored at least three runs in their four innings at bat, five in the first. Jaden Middlebrook and Madelyn Wright drew back-to-back RBI walks. Chelsea Blankenship and Maci Elliott brought in runs to make it 5-0.

Blankenship and Elliott had three RBIs apiece, and Ashlyn Walker had a triple and two RBIs.

Wright, an ACU commit, struck our four and allowed five hits in the complete game. The Eagles await Wichita Falls Rider or Denton in the bi-district round.

ACU commit Kat Huseman homered for the sixth time this season for Saginaw (19-10-1, 7-6).

District champs again

For the third time in four years , Martin finishes the regular season as district champs. The Warriors shut out Lamar 15-0 to end 4-6A play with a 13-1 record.

Martin (25-9-1, 13-1) put up 13 runs in the first inning. Olivia Reames (Arkansas Tech) went 2 of 3 with a home run and five RBIs. Jenna Rhoades (Texas A&M Commerce) was 3 of 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Kayla Hitt also tripled and drove in three. Jenna Rude was 3 of 3 with a double and an RBI.

The Warriors await Fossil Ridge or Haltom in the bi-district round.

Keller rallies

Texas Tech commit Amanda Desario drove in two including the game-tying run, and Harding commit Hanna Jones scored on a run down from third base and Keller rallied from two down to beat Timber Creek 4-3.

The Indians (21-4-1, 10-1) clinched at least a share of the District 3-6A title and can get the No. 1 seed with a win at Haltom on Friday.

Timber Creek (26-4-1, 10-2) scored the first two runs with an RBI from Oklahoma Christian commit Sydney Smith and UT-Permian Basin signee Vanessa Alonzo.

Freshman Rylee Layton held the 6A champs scoreless through the first two innings and held a 2-1 lead until the fifth. Texas Tech commit Riley Love doubled to right center and scored on a bloop single from Desario in the third.

Dylann Kaderka allowed six hits and struck out six in the complete game. A win on Friday will set up a first round date with Arlington.

Arlington, Burleson clinch

The Colts grabbed the final spot in 4-6A and their first playoff berth since 2012 after beating Sam Houston 19-0. Lauryn Henson threw a one-hitter and struck out nine in five innings.

Arlington (15-10, 8-6) scored six times in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Brooke Kolanek went 4 of 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs. Elaine Lopez was 4 of 5 with three RBIs. Sam Hernandez was 3 of 4 with an RBI.

The Colts await Keller or Timber Creek in the first round.

Texas Wesleyan signee Saeya Esparza and Kyleigh Rich both had two RBIs as Burleson beat Everman 11-2 to clinch the third seed in 9-5A, the program’s 14th-straight playoff berth. Esparza had two doubles.

Navarro College signee Zoe Miranda went 3 of 3 with a double and RBI and Natali Wheeler tripled and drove in a run. Taylor Sutton and Lauren Isbell both had RBIs for the Elks (13-11, 9-5).

Haltom stays alive

Nykole Sourivong brought in Nevaeh Pecina and Madison Brodnax in the top of the seventh and Haltom rallied to beat Weatherford 6-4 to stay in the hunt for the final spot in 4-6A.

Brodnax went 2 of 4 with two doubles and one RBI. Jocelyn Mabery also drove in a run.

The Buffs (11-11-1, 4-7) host Keller on Friday. A win and a loss by Fossil Ridge against Abilene will force a tiebreaker.

Walk off style

Bristen Potter’s walk-off single sent Keller Central past Fossil Ridge 7-6. She and Kitty Knotts both went 2 of 4 with two RBIs. Maggie Maronski and Sophia Harris both drove in runs. The Panthers had taken the 6-4 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Southlake Carroll (16-11-1, 7-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and Avery Zeigler hit the walk-off RBI single as the Dragons beat LD Bell 7-6. Gaby Garcia was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Carroll, who stays in the hunt for the final spot in 5-6A.

Brock on top

Lubbock Christian commit Mattye Tyler threw her sixth shutout in the Eagles past eight games as Brock clinched the 7-3A title with a 14-0 win vs second-place Breckenridge. She allowed one hit and struck out five, and also went 3 of 4 with three RBIs.

Five players drove in two runs- Sydney Snow, Kacie Gilreath, Lauren Lightfoot, Bailey Ray and Landry Felts. Anarenee Beyer drove in one run for the Eagles (22-7, 11-0).

Standings

Playoff contenders

*Clinched berth

3-6A

Keller 10-1*

Timber Creek 10-2*

Abilene 7-4*

Fossil Ridge 5-6

Haltom 4-7

4-6A

Martin 13-1*

Mansfield 12-2*

Paschal 10-4*

Arlington 8-6*

5-6A

Flower Mound 12-1*

Hebron 8-4

Marcus 8-5

Lewisville 7-5

Carroll 7-6

Hebron vs Lewisville, Wednesday

6-5A

Eaton 10-3*

Aledo 8-5

Saginaw 7-6

Boswell 7-6

Azle 7-6

Chisholm Trail 7-6

Northwest 6-7

7-5A

Arlington Heights 12-0*

South Hills 8-2*

Western Hills 6-5*

Trimble Tech 5-6*

8-5A

Birdville 12-1*

Colleyville Heritage 11-2*

Richland 10-2*

Grapevine 8-4*

Grapevine vs Richland, Wednesday

9-5A

Centennial 13-1*

Granbury 11-3*

Burleson 9-5*

Joshua 8-6

Cleburne 8-6

Joshua vs Cleburne tiebreaker, 7 pm Friday at Burleson

10-5A

Legacy 10-2*

Midlothian 10-3*

Lake Ridge 10-3*

Waxahachie 7-6

Summit 6-6

Timberview 6-7

Summit vs Legacy, Wednesday

7-4A

Mineral Wells 10-1*

Kennedale 9-2*

Springtown 6-5

Castleberry 6-5

Lake Worth 4-6

8-4A

Stephenville 10-1*

Godley 9-2*

Alvarado 8-2*

Midlothian Heritage 5-6

Glen Rose 4-7

7-3A

Brock 11-0*

Breckenridge 7-3*

Eastland 7-4*

Peaster 7-4*

