Lady Dragons not used to fighting for playoff spot

Southlake Carroll softball has enjoyed success in years past. It’s won district championships and made deep postseason runs.
But the 2017 season has presented something out of the norm — urgency. If the playoffs started last week, the Lady Dragons would have been staying home.
However, they get one more week to see if they can find a way to sneak into them or at the very least tie for a playoff berth. Carroll (15-10-1, 6-6) is in the fifth place in District 5-6A but within striking distance.
Flower Mound and Flower Mound Marcus have wrapped up the first two spots. Lewisville Hebron was third at 8-4. Lewisville was fourth at 7-5. Then the Lady Dragons follow.
The spirits remains high. They’ve never stopped competing. The bottom line is that we’re playing in a district that from top to bottom is pretty deep.
- Carroll softball coach Tim Stuewe
Carroll concludes the regular season with Hurst L.D. Bell on Tuesday and at Hebron on Saturday. Lewisville was scheduled to play Hebron on Tuesday and is at Flower Mound on Friday. So the opportunity is there.
“I thought we would be in better shape than we are, because we were returning four starters,” Carroll head coach Tim Stuewe said. “Truthfully, two of those starters had to move to other positions. Plus, we’ve been playing people at different positions throughout the season. We just haven’t been able to get settled.”
Stuewe was expecting the movement to continue this week. Not finding continuity going into the final week speaks to why a team is chasing a postseason berth instead of preparing for the postseason. The true mainstays have been junior Gaby Garcia catching and junior Abigail Stuart at third base.
The lineup hasn’t been the issue with the Lady Dragons. They’re hitting .340 with eight home runs and have averaged 7.2 runs per game.
This is a younger team than what Stuewe normally fields. Regardless of where they play or who plays, Carroll’s roster is made up of four freshmen, three sophomores, five juniors and four seniors. For the most part, Stuewe has used a lineup filled with underclassmen.
“I think we’ve dealt with everything pretty well,” Stuewe said. “The spirits remains high. They’ve never stopped competing. The bottom line is that we’re playing in a district that from top to bottom is pretty deep.”
Growing pains have happened with a young pitching staff featuring freshman Kelly Shackelford and sophomore Allie Nuenke. Each has an earned-run average of well above 4.00 and has been allowing more hits than innings pitched. Shackelford has been seeing most of the work. Nuenke is coming on in relief.
The movement has resulted in an inconsistent defense that has committed nearly twice as many errors (51) than games played (26) and a fielding percentage of only .906. Sometimes, it isn’t the error that’s costly, it can also be the play that isn’t made that is not an error.
“We’re moving people around because of some offensive but more defensive production,” Stuewe said. “We’re not striking out much. But we’re hitting a lot of ‘at ’em’ balls. We just want to play defensive and get the game to the lineup so we can put ourselves in a position to win games. We’ve let some games get away. Throughout it all, we have a chance.”
Comments