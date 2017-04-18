Softball season and district races enter final stretch

*Playoff spot
District 3-6A
Timber Creek 10-1* (at Keller)
Keller 9-1* (vs Timber Creek, at Haltom)
Abilene 7-4*
Fossil Ridge 5-5 (at Central, vs Abilene)
Haltom 3-7 (at Weatherford, vs Keller)
Outlook: Timber Creek, Keller and Abilene have clinched playoff spots. Timber Creek can win the outright district title on Tuesday at Keller in its final regular season game. Keller is outright champs if it wins out. Abilene is the No. 3 seed. Fossil Ridge clinches the final spot with a win or Haltom loss on Tuesday (season series tied).
District 4-6A
Martin 12-1* (vs Lamar)
Mansfield 11-2* (vs North Crowley)
Paschal 9-4*
Arlington 7-6 (at Sam Houston)
Lamar 6-7 (at Martin)
Outlook: Final regular season game is Tuesday. Martin wins district title, No. 1 seed with a win or Mansfield loss (season series tied). Paschal is the No. 3 seed. Arlington grabs final spot with a win or Lamar loss (season series tied).
District 5-6A
Flower Mound 11-1*
Hebron 8-4 (at Lewisville, vs Carroll)
Marcus 8-4 (at Byron Nelson, at Trinity)
Lewisville 7-5 (vs Hebron, at Flower Mound)
Carroll 6-6 (vs LD Bell, at Hebron)
LD Bell 5-7 (at Carroll, vs Byron Nelson)
Outlook: Flower Mound is district champions. Hebron is 2-0 vs Marcus, 1-0 vs Lewisville, 0-1 vs Carroll. Marcus is 0-2 vs Hebron, 2-0 vs Lewisville, 2-0 vs Carroll. Lewisville is 0-1 vs Hebron, 0-2 vs Marcus, 2-0 vs Carroll, 1-1 vs LD Bell. Carroll is 1-0 vs Hebron, 0-2 vs Marcus, 0-2 vs Lewisville, 1-0 vs LD Bell. LD Bell is 0-1 vs Carroll, 1-1 vs Lewisville.
District 6-6A
Plano West 10-2* (at Plano, vs Guyer)
Plano 9-3* (vs Plano West, at Plano East)
Plano East 9-3* (at Allen, vs Plano)
Wylie 7-5*
Outlook: Plano West is 0-1 vs Plano, 1-1 vs Plano East. Plano is 1-0 vs Plano West, 0-1 vs Plano East. Plano East is 1-1 vs Plano West, 1-0 vs Plano. Wylie is the No. 4 seed.
District 5-5A
Denison 9-1* (vs Ryan, at Sherman)
Ryan 8-2* (at Denison, vs Rider)
Sherman 7-3* (at Wichita Falls, vs Denison)
Rider 5-5 (at Braswell, at Ryan)
Denton 5-6 (vs Braswell)
Outlook: Dension can clinch district title, No. 1 seed with a win vs Ryan on Tuesday. Dension is 0-1 vs Ryan, 1-0 vs Sherman. Ryan is 1-0 vs Denison, 1-1 vs Sherman. Sherman is 0-1 vs Denison, 1-1 vs Ryan. Rider and Denton’s season series is tied. Rider can only clinch final playoff spot by winning out, 0-2 vs Sherman. Denton plays on Friday.
District 6-5A
Eaton 9-3* (vs Saginaw, at Brewer)
Saginaw 7-5 (at Eaton, vs Chisholm Trail)
Boswell 7-5 (at Chisholm Trail, vs Aledo)
Aledo 7-5 (at Northwest, at Boswell)
Azle 6-6 (vs Brewer, at Northwest)
Northwest 6-6 (vs Aledo, vs Azle)
Chisholm Trail 6-6 (vs Boswell, at Saginaw)
Outlook: Eaton clinches outright title with one win in final two games. Saginaw is 2-0 vs Boswell, 1-1 vs Aledo, 1-1 vs Azle, 0-2 vs Northwest, 1-0 vs Chisholm Trail. Boswell is 0-2 vs Saginaw, 0-1 vs Aledo, 2-0 vs Azle, 1-1 vs Northwest, 1-0 vs Chisholm Trail. Aledo is 1-1 vs Saginaw, 1-0 vs Boswell, 1-1 vs Azle, 1-0 vs Northwest, 0-2 vs Chisholm Trail. Azle is 1-1 vs Saginaw, 0-2 vs Boswell, 1-1 vs Aledo, 1-0 vs Northwest, 2-0 vs Chisholm Trail. Northwest is 2-0 vs Saginaw, 1-1 vs Boswell, 0-1 vs Aledo, 0-1 vs Azle, 1-1 vs Chisholm Trail. Chisholm Trail is 0-1 vs Saginaw, 0-1 vs Boswell, 2-0 vs Aledo, 0-2 vs Azle, 1-1 vs Northwest.
District 7-5A
Arlington Heights 11-0*
South Hills 8-2*
Western Hills 6-4* (vs Arlington Heights, at Trimble Tech)
Trimble Tech 4-6 (at Wyatt, vs Western Hills)
Outlook: Arlington Heights is the district champions, No. 1 seed. South Hills is the No. 2 seed. Western Hills is 1-0 vs Trimble Tech. No other records found.
District 8-5A
Birdville 12-0* (vs Colleyville Heritage, vs Richland)
Colleyville Heritage 10-2* (at Birdville, at Grapevine)
Richland 10-2* (vs Grapevine, at Birdville)
Grapevine 8-4*
Outlook: Birdville has clinched at least a share of the district title and can clinch No. 1 seed with win on Tuesday. Colleyville Heritage and Richland’s season series is tied. Grapevine is the No. 4 seed.
District 9-5A
Centennial 12-1*
Granbury 10-3*
Joshua 8-5 (vs Centennial)
Burleson 8-5 (vs Everman)
Cleburne 7-6 (vs Seguin)
Outlook: Centennial is district champions. Granbury is the No. 2 seed. Joshua is 1-1 vs Burleson, 1-1 vs Cleburne. Burleson is 1-1 vs Joshua, 1-1 vs Cleburne. Cleburne is 1-1 vs Joshua, 1-1 vs Burleson.
District 10-5A
Legacy 10-2* (vs Summit, at Red Oak)
Midlothian 9-3* (vs Red Oak, at Lancaster)
Lake Ridge 9-3* (at Timberview, vs Waxahachie)
Timberview 6-6 (vs Lake Ridge, at Summit)
Summit 6-6 (at Legacy, vs Timberview)
Waxahachie 6-6 (vs Lancaster, at Lake Ridge)
Outlook: Legacy can clinch at least a share of district with a win, outright with a win and losses by Midlothian and Lake Ridge on Tuesday. Legacy is 2-0 vs Midlothian, 0-2 vs Lake Ridge. Midlothian is 2-0 vs Lake Ridge. Timberview is 1-0 vs Summit, 1-1 vs Waxahachie. Summit is 0-1 vs Timberview, 2-0 vs Waxahachie. Waxahachie is 1-1 vs Timberview, 0-2 vs Summit.
Comments