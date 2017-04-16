Star-Telegram Area Softball Rankings

1. Birdville (21-3-1, 12-0 in 8-5A); Previous (1): 5A champs clinched at least a share of the district title.
2. Timber Creek (26-3-1, 10-1 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Falcons picked up two wins and can clinch district on Tuesday.
3. Keller (20-4-1, 9-1 in 3-6A); Previous (3): Kasey Simpson had four extra base hits and five RBIs. Six RBIs for Caraline Woodall against Central.
4. Burleson Centennial (19-6, 12-1 in 9-5A); Previous (4): For fifth time in six years, Spartans won a district title.
T5. Martin (24-9-1, 12-1 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Warriors are one game up on Mansfield for district lead.
T5. Mansfield (17-6, 11-2 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Tigers got seven home runs against Bowie, two from Morgan Rios and Reagan Hukill.
T7. Eaton (19-5-1, 9-3 in 6-5A); Previous (7): Madelyn Wright threw two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts against Azle as Eagles clinched at least a share of district title.
T7. Legacy (16-10, 10-2 in 10-5A); Previous (7): Broncos are one game up for district lead on Midlothian and Lake Ridge with two games left.
9. Brock (21-7, 10-0 in 7-3A); Previous (9): Mattye Tyler threw a perfect game against Cisco.
T10. Granbury (17-9-2, 10-3 in 9-5A); Previous (10): Led Centennial 1-0 through five innings before five-run sixth; two pitchers combined for no hitter against Seguin.
T10 Arlington Heights (25-4, 11-0 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Yellowjackets outscored two opponents 34-0.
Others: Nolan Catholic, Midlothian, Lake Ridge, Colleyville Heritage, Richland, Kennedale, Godley, Aledo, Boswell, Saginaw, Cleburne, Burleson, Northwest, Azle, Paschal, LD Bell
