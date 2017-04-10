Star-Telegram Area Softball Rankings

1. Birdville (19-3-1, 10-0 in 8-5A); Previous (1): 5A champs got home runs from Calie Burris (2), Elena Garcia, Payton Walker and Maygan Paul in wins over Eastern Hills and Dunbar.
2. Timber Creek (24-3-1, 8-1 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Falcons scored seven times in their final three innings at bat to defeat Abilene 7-5 and stay atop 3-6A. Caitlyn Curlee went 2 of 4 with five runs batted in.
3. Keller (18-4-1, 7-1 in 3-6A); Previous (3): Dylann Kaderka allowed three hits and struck out 12 in a 3-1 win vs Fossil Ridge.
4. Burleson Centennial (17-6, 10-1 in 9-5A); Previous (4): Gracie Morton had three extra base hits and Kaci Arkfeld drove in a team-high three runs in a win vs Crowley. Fell to Burleson 9-7 in eight innings.
T5. Martin (22-9-1, 10-1 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Jayden James and Jenna Rude drove in three runs apiece in win vs Sam Houston. Fell to Mansfield 5-2.
T5. Mansfield (15-6, 9-2 in 4-6A); Previous (7): Reagan Hukill had the go-ahead three-run home run in win vs Martin; Rasheda Townsend homered twice in win vs Lamar.
T7. Eaton (18-4-1, 8-2 in 6-5A); Previous (6): Madelyn Wright struck out seven, homered and drove in a team-high three runs in win vs Chisholm Trail. Fell to Boswell 3-0.
T7. Legacy (15-9, 9-1 in 10-5A); Previous (8): In two wins, Meagan Dake homered four times and drove in nine. Courtney Taylor had eight RBIs. Brittany Munoz and Sophie Hannabas also homered.
9. Brock (19-7, 8-0 in 7-3A); Previous (9): Mattye Tyler threw her fourth-straight shutout and homered vs Eastland. Lauren Lightfoot homered in win vs Peaster.
T10. Granbury (16-8-2, 9-2 in 9-5A); Previous (10): Everly Carey homered and Livia Zamora drove in three in win vs Joshua. Fell to Cleburne 8-2.
T10 Arlington Heights (23-4, 9-0 in 7-5A); Previous (-): Ashleigh Sgambelluri homered three times in wins vs South Hills and Wyatt.
Others: Nolan Catholic, Lake Ridge, Colleyville Heritage, Richland, Kennedale, Godley, Boswell, Saginaw, Cleburne, Burleson, Northwest, Azle
