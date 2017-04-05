Isbell comes through in ninth; Reeves, Nuenke, Schuerer throw gems

Facing a 2-0 count with two outs, Burleson’s Lauren Isbell drove a single to center field to score Kyleigh Rich in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off 3-2 victory over Joshua in a District 9-5A matchup on Tuesday night.
The Elks improved to 5-5 in district play, a game out of third and fourth place Cleburne and Joshua, both 6-4.
Rich singled to left field with one out, then advanced to third base on an error by the Owls and ground out from Zoe Miranda (Navarro College). She pitched all nine innings and gave up seven hits and one earned run.
Rich doubled in Natali Wheeler in the bottom of the first to give Burleson a 1-0 lead. An error by the Elks tied the game at 1-1 in the second before Miranda Pruitt (Tarleton State) gave the Owls a 2-1 lead with a solo home run in the third.
Miranda, who went 4 of 5, tied the game the next inning with a double to right field. Isbell hit 3 of 4.
18 strikeouts
Abby Reeves (East Central) faced 26 batters on Tuesday night and struck out 18 batters as Godley beat Midlothian Heritage 9-1. She pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits.
Lexi Ebbens went 3 of 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Katy Brown and Nicole Yarbrough both drove in two runs. Chelsea Rios and Reagan Haller also drove in runs. Reeves went 3 of 5 with two run scored.
No hitter
Allie Nuenke struck out seven and allowed no hits in five innings as Southlake Carroll beat Euless Trinity 18-1. Gaby Garcia and Abigail Stuart both homered.
Garcia was also 4 of 4 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Brooke Martin drove in three and Avery Zeigler was 3 of 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Madison Cashon drove in two and Julia Labarge drove in one.
The Dragons improved to 5-4 in District 5-6A.
Mansfield over Martin
Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers got runners on second and third after back-to-back doubles by Kaitlin Richards (McLennan College) and Morgan Rios (Louisiana Monroe).
With Reagan Hukill up to bat, she took a 2-1 pitch to deep left for a three-run home run and Mansfield handed Martin its first district loss 5-2. The Tigers, second in 4-6A, improved to 8-2. Martin dropped to 9-1.
Paxton Schuerer (UTA), who went 2 of 4 with an RBI, allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out 15 batters. Lacy Mann (Arkansas Tech) drove in a run for the Warriors.
@Gosset41 dinger alert @ReaganHukill24 with the game winning 3 run against Martin. Mansfield wins 5-2 #attagirl #mygirlscanhit pic.twitter.com/fY9olNqGOR— Max Ellyson (@AFEllyson) April 5, 2017
Boswell over Eaton
The Pioneers (5-4 in 6-5A) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat first-place Eaton 3-0. Julie Kennedy (East Central) allowed two hits and struck out seven in the complete game victory. The Eagles are now 7-2 in district play.
Three dingers
Meagan Dake (East Central) homered three times and drove in eight runs in Legacy’s 20-1 win over Lancaster. The Broncos improved to 8-1 in District 10-5A.
Courtney Taylor also homered and went 2 of 3 with four RBIs. Erin Keating went 2 of 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sophie Hannabas (Southeastern Louisiana) drove in one and struck out seven batters in three innings.
Nice night at the plate for Dake with 3 HRs and Taylor adding one of her own! #BroncoBombs #DingerSquad pic.twitter.com/cH6O7QyQyN— Bronco Softball (@LegacySBall) April 5, 2017
Others
Timber Creek 11, Weatherford 1: Rylee Layton 6IP 0ER 4K, Caitlyn Curlee 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Fossil Ridge 6, Haltom 0: Danielle Garcia 7IP 5H 9K, 3-4, 2 RBI
Arlington 17, Lamar 11: Elaine Lopez 2-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI
Hebron 10, LD Bell 9: Mackensi Mankel 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI
Saginaw 8, Aledo 5: Kayla Holubek 7IP 8H 3ER 2K, Kat Huseman 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI
Azle 8, Chisholm Trail 1: Brooke Ledbetter 7IP 4H 3K
Northwest 14, Brewer 2: Tori Herbert 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2R
South Hills 17, North Side 4: Bianca Builtron 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3R
Birdville 16, Eastern Hills 0: Calie Burris 3IP 0H 8K, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, Elena Garcia HR, 3B, 3 RBI
Richland 16, Carter-Riverside 1: Krystal Lindsey 3-4, GS, 5 RBI, 3R, Abbie Moore HR
Cleburne 8, Granbury 2: Macie Strickland HR, 3 RBI, 2R
Centennial 15, Crowley 0: Crystal Peebles 5IP 2H K, Gracie Morton 3-4, HR, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 3R
Lake Ridge 14, Summit 8: Brittany Jackson 3-5, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2R, Kylah Marzette HR, 2 RBI, Lauren Blue HR 2 RBI
Midlothian 20, Timberview 13: Kaylee Martinez 3-5, 3B, 4 RBI, Chelsea Luddeke 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI
Kennedale 18, Benbrook 0: Jamie Franks 3IP 3H 4K, 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, Mary Grace Howard HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3R
Brock 14, Eastland 0: Mattye Tyler 5IP 4H 8K, HR, 2 RBI
