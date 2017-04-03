Star-Telegram Area Softball Rankings

1. Birdville (17-3-1, 8-0 in 8-5A); Previous (1): Oregon commit Grace Green had six RBIs in two wins, perfect game on Friday vs Carter Riverside (Elena Garcia homered). Defeated Richland 15-4 on Tuesday.
2. Timber Creek (22-3-1, 6-1 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Vanessa Alonzo (UTPB) drove in four on Tuesday vs Midlothian; Mercy College commit Casey Akers and Sarah Hawkins drove in four on Friday vs Central.
3. Keller (17-4-1, 6-1 in 3-6A); Previous (3): Iowa State commit Kasey Simpson homered on Tuesday vs Haltom. Dylann Kaderka threw 14 innings, allowed one earned run and struck out 10.
4. Burleson Centennial (16-5, 9-0 in 9-5A); Previous (4): Spartans beat Everman and Seguin 34-4. Marley Eller, Ashley Brookman and Presley Green all homered on Friday vs Seguin.
5. Martin (21-8-1, 9-0 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Warriors have outscored district opponents 140-8. Lacy Mann (Arkansas Tech) threw shutout on Tuesday vs Bowie; game-high three RBIs on Friday vs Paschal.
6. Eaton (17-3-1, 7-1 in 6-5A); Previous (6): Eagles earned two wins to stay in first place. ACU commit Madelyn Wright went 14 innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out 18 batters.
7. Mansfield (13-6, 7-2 in 4-6A); Previous (7): UTA commit Paxton Scheurer earned two wins (11IP 1ER 13K) and drove in three on Friday vs Arlington (Reagan Hukill homered).
8. Legacy (13-9, 7-1 in 10-5A); Previous (8): Broncos got 7IP 10K from Southeastern Louisiana commit Sophie Hannabas on Friday vs Red Oak; and from UAB commit Jaycee Cook on Saturday vs Midlothian.
9. Brock (12-4, 6-0 in 7-3A); Previous (9): Eagles beat Tolar 17-0 for their fourth-straight shutout. Lubbock Christian commit Mattye Tyler threw a no-hitter, her third-straight shutout.
10. Granbury (15-7-2, 8-1 in 9-5A); Previous (-): Pirates won fourth-straight and stayed in second place with wins over Burleson and Everman. Stormi Burns five RBIs vs Elks; Kelby Been threw a perfect game vs Bulldogs.
Others: Arlington Heights, Nolan Catholic, Lake Ridge, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail, Lamar, Aledo, Colleyville Heritage, Richland, Kennedale, Godley, Boswell, Timberview
