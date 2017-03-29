State champs stay perfect in district; Eaton’s Zaher homers again

Birdville scored seven times in the sixth inning to pull away with a 15-4 victory on the road over 8-5A rival Richland. The Hawks improved to 7-0 in district.
After a scoreless first inning, the Class 5A state champs (16-3-1, 7-0) scored three in the second. Natalie Powell had a one-out single and scored two batters later on a single to center by Lencia Powell. Gianna Valforte and Calie Burris added RBIs.
Richland (15-8, 6-1) got within 3-2 in the third with a two-out two-run single from Kamren Reynoso.
In the fourth, Burris, Grace Green and Maygan Paul drove in back-to-back runs to put the Hawks on top 6-2. Stephanie Pfeifer’s two-run double made it 6-4 before Birdville ended it in six.
Burris finished 3 of 5 with three RBIs. Green drove in three and Paul added two. Lencia Powell, Elena Garcia and Valforte all drove in two runs, and Natalie Powell went 3 of 4 with an RBI.
Beat Richland 15-4— Amy Powell (@amypowell_7) March 29, 2017
Great job Lady Hawks! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VB8lcyn0p4
Another homer, another win
Fresh off dfwVarsity Player of the Week, Haslet Eaton’s Kenzlee Zaher hit another home run as the Eagles rallied to beat Brewer 5-4.
Down 3-2, the Eagles (16-3-1, 6-1 in 6-5A) scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. Maci Elliott doubled, and Chelsea Blankenship and Gabi Valforte hit back-to-back RBI triples.
Madelyn Wright pitched the complete game, allowed seven hits and one earned run and struck out seven.
Last week, Zaher hit four home runs with 10 RBIs and five runs scored in two wins.
Congrats to Eaton's Kenzlee Zaher on SBALL POW! She batted 5-8 with 4 HRs, 10 RBIs & 5R as Eagles went 2-0, 5-1 in 6-5A #txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/X7vxkGo4HG— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) March 28, 2017
Winners
Burleson Centennial 15, Everman 2: The Spartans (15-5, 8-0 in 9-5A) scored seven runs in the second to pull away from the Bulldogs. Marley Eller, Gracie Morton and Karter Hill each drove in two runs. Hayley Murrell struck out six in five innings.
Arlington Martin 15, Bowie 0: Lacy Mann threw a one-hitter and struck out seven as the Warriors (20-8-1, 8-0 in 4-6A) took care of the Vols in three innings. Nine Warriors had RBIs; two from Jenna Rhoades, Olivia Reames, Jenica Kevil and Kayla Hitt.
Keller 6, Haltom 1: Dylann Kaderka allowed two hits and struck out nine as the 6A state champs (16-4-1, 5-1 in 3-6A) pulled away from the Buffs with four runs in the third. Kasey Simpson hit a home run and Kayla Durbois had a triple and three RBIs.
Saginaw 7, Chisholm Trail 5: The Rough Riders (16-6-1, 4-3 in 6-5A) got the go-ahead RBI hits from Hailie Fellers and Marissa Basaldu in the fourth to beat the Rangers. Kayla Holubek struck out five and allowed no earned runs in the complete game win. Khloe Summers drove in two for the Rangers.
LD Bell 5, Byron Nelson 1: Mackensi Mankel struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings as the Raiders (9-15-1, 2-5 in 5-6A) defeated the Bobcats in Trophy Club. Bell got out to a 4-0 lead as Randi Castillo went 3 of 4 with two RBIs. Peyton Newman went 2 of 4 with one RBI, and Carlie Lara and Kelsye Loughman also drove in runs. Kallie Erwin was 3 of 3 with three runs scored.
Carroll 7, Hebron 2: The Dragons (13-8, 4-3 in 5-6A) got seven quality innings from Kelly Shackelford and scored at least one run in each inning. Gaby Garcia tripled and drove in two. Abigail Stuart, Avery Zeigler, Madison Cashon, Katie Gee and Brooke Martin also had RBIs.
Timber Creek 11, Midlothian Heritage 1: Rylee Layton allowed two hits in five innings, and went 3 of 3 with three RBIs as the Falcons (21-3-1) beat the Jaguars in non-district action. Vanessa Alonzo drove in four runs and Mady Lohman drove in two. Madie Green added one and scored three times.
