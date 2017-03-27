Star-Telegram Area Softball Rankings

1. Birdville (15-3-1, 6-0 in 8-5A); Previous (3): Back to back no hitters over Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage by Calie Burris (ACU) and Oregon commit Grace Green.
2. Timber Creek (20-3-1, 5-1 in 3-6A); Previous (1): Caitlyn Curlee (Southern Nazarene) and Madie Green (Henderson State) homered as Falcons beat Keller 9-5 on Friday.
3. Keller (15-4-1, 4-1 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Indians defeated Weatherford 11-1 on Tuesday. Iowa State commit Kasey Simpson drove in three runs and Woodall sisters went 6 of 8.
4. Burleson Centennial (14-5, 7-0 in 9-5A); Previous (4): Spartans wrapped up first round of district undefeated with wins over Cleburne and Joshua. Two home runs for Memphis commit Gracie Morton.
5. Martin (19-8-1, 7-0 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Warriors outscored first-round district opponents 113-6.
6. Eaton (15-3-1, 5-1 in 6-5A); Previous (6): Wins over Azle, Saginaw. Four home runs for Kenzlee Zaher and ACU commit Madelyn Wright got both victories (12 IP 7 H 1 ER 14 K).
7. Mansfield (11-6, 5-2 in 4-6A); Previous (10): Kennedy Hardy blasted two home runs with nine RBIs, Tigers get wins over Bowie and North Crowley. UTA commit Paxton Scheurer returns.
8. Legacy (11-9, 5-1 in 10-5A); Previous (9): Broncos rebounded with a 6-0 win Friday vs. Summit. Four-hit shutout and eight strikeouts by UAB commit Jaycee Cook. Erin Keating went 4 of 4.
9. Brock (11-4, 5-0 in 7-3A); Previous (10): Eagles won two games, 22-0. Lubbock Christian commit Mattye Tyler posted back to back shutouts (10 IP 5 H 12 K).
T10. Lake Ridge (13-4, 5-1 in 10-5A); Previous (-): Eagles enter the rankings after an 8-2 win vs. Legacy on Tuesday. Kylah Marzette goes 4 of 6 with two home runs and six RBIs during the week.
T10. Richland (15-7, 6-0 in 8-5A), Previous (-): Henderson State commit Abbie Moore hit three home runs with six RBIs in win vs. Grapevine. Krystal Lindsey struck out 10 vs. Colleyville Heritage.
Others: Arlington Heights, Lamar, Aledo, Chisholm Trail, Carroll, Nolan Catholic, Northwest, Godley, Boswell, Kennedale
