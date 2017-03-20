Star-Telegram Area Softball Rankings

1. Timber Creek (19-2-1, 4-0 in 3-6A); Previous (1): Win streak up to 10 after 12-1 victory over Haltom. Caitlyn Curlee and Mady Lohman hit home runs while Makaylah Ramirez and Rylee Layton drove in a combined seven runs.
2. Keller (14-3-1, 3-0 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Dylann Kaderka and Sarah Taylor combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter vs. Central. Texas Tech commit Riley Love homered, and Kourtney Williams drove in four.
3. Birdville (13-3-1, 4-0 in 8-5A); Previous (3): Perfect game for Grace Green (3IP 7K) as Hawks beat Poly 15-0. Five players had at least two hits, seven drove in runs.
4. Burleson Centennial (12-5, 5-0 in 9-5A); Previous (4): Spartans beat Granbury 4-0 and Burleson 8-2. Hayley Murrell threw a four-hit complete game shutout with nine strikeouts vs. the Pirates while Reagan Ellison hit a home run.
5. Martin (17-8-1, 5-0 in 4-6A); Previous (6): Warriors picked up two wins by a combined score of 34-1.
6. Eaton (13-3-1, 3-1 in 6-5A); Previous (5): Eagles went 1-1 with a win vs. Aledo. Jaden Middlebrook homered.
7. Colleyville Heritage (15-3-2, 4-0 in 8-5A); Previous (9): Panthers defeated Eastern Hills to stay perfect in district.
8. Northwest (11-7, 3-1 in 6-5A); Previous (-): Texans went 2-0 with wins vs. Saginaw and Boswell. McKenzie Middlebrook was voted dfwVarsity player of the week after hitting the game-winning two-run single to beat the Pioneers.
9. Legacy (10-8, 4-0 in 10-5A); Previous (-): Broncos went 2-0 with wins vs. Timberview and Waxahachie. Meagan Dake hit two home runs while Sophie Hannabas hit a home run, struck out six batters vs. the Wolves.
T10. Byron Nelson (10-10, 2-2 in 5-6A); Previous (8): Bobcats look to get back on track with Carroll, Marcus this week.
T10. Mansfield (9-6, 3-2 in 4-6A); Previous (-): Tigers beat Lamar and Sam Houston 26-1.
T10. Brock (9-4, 3-0 in 7-3A); Previous (-): Eagles went 2-0. Sydney Snow threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts vs. Millsap.
Others: Paschal, Saginaw, Arlington Heights, Richland, Lamar, Nolan Catholic, Godley, Aledo, Carroll, South Hills, Boswell
