March 13, 2017 2:29 PM

Star-Telegram Softball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

1. Timber Creek (18-2-1, 3-0 in 3-6A); Previous (1): Nine straight wins for Falcons - defeated Weatherford and Abilene.

2. Keller (13-3-1, 2-0 in 3-6A); Previous (2): Dylann Kaderka 12 strikeouts in 12 innings after wins over Permian, Fossil Ridge.

3. Birdville (12-3-1, 3-0 in 8-5A); Previous (3): Perfect games by Calie Burris and Grace Green, Hawks win 15-0, 18-0.

4. Burleson Centennial (10-5, 3-0 in 9-5A); Previous (4): Spartans combined 34-2 in two wins.

5. Eaton (12-2-1, 2-0 in 6-5A); Previous (7): Eagles open district with wins vs. Northwest and Boswell. Kennedy Crites voted dfwVarsity player of the week.

6. Martin (15-8-1, 3-0 in 4-6A); Previous (10): Warriors picked up wins vs Paschal and Mansfield.

7. Saginaw (13-4-1; 1-1 in 6-5A); Previous (6): Madison Ortiz shut out Brewer 2-0 on Tuesday.

8. Byron Nelson (10-8, 2-1 in 5-6A); Previous (8): Bobbi Mulvihill four strikeouts in shutout vs. Euless Trinity.

9. Colleyville Heritage (14-3-2, 3-0 in 8-5A); Previous (9): Sydney Kaai, Maggie Fanning five RBIs apiece on Tuesday; Maggie Black homered on Friday.

10. Paschal (9-6-1, 2-1 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Panthers rebounded to beat Sam Houston on Friday.

Others: Legacy, Godley, Brock, Mansfield, Richland, Nolan Catholic, Northwest, Aledo, Arlington Heights, Boswell, Fossil Ridge, Carroll, South Hills, Joshua, Lamar

High School Softball

