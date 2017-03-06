Star-Telegram Softball Rankings

Tournament play is done, time for district to start back up as teams battle for playoff position.
1. Timber Creek (16-2-1, 1-0 in 3-6A): Falcons went 6-0 in Granbury with a scoring margin of 46-11.
2. Keller (11-3-1, 1-0 in 3-6A): Indians started district play with 7-0 win vs. Abilene. Complete game shutout for Dylann Kaderka.
3. Birdville (10-3-1, 1-0 in 8-5A): Hawks 5-1 in Houston over the weekend, went 0-6 in same tourney last season.
4. Burleson Centennial (8-5, 1-0 in 9-5A): Crystal Peebles threw complete game shutout in district opener vs. Everman.
5. Paschal (8-5-1, 1-0 in 4-6A): Panthers have won six-straight, including 15-4 in district opener vs. Mansfield.
6. Saginaw (12-3-1): Rough Riders went 4-1 in Granbury, won the Brewer tournament last weekend.
7. Eaton (10-2-1): Last six wins for the Eagles have come by a score of 86-8.
8. Byron Nelson (9-7, 1-0 in 5-6A): Paige Tamayo hit the game-winning home run in district opener vs. Hebron.
9. Colleyville Heritage (12-3-2, 1-0 in 8-5A): 60-1 scoring margin during five-game winning streak.
10. Martin (13-8-1, 1-0 in 4-6A): Arkansas Tech signee Lacy Mann threw a perfect game, homered in win vs. Bowie.
Others: Mansfield, Legacy, Godley, Northwest, Aledo, Brock, Richland, Arlington Heights, Boswell, Fossil Ridge, Carroll
