Star-Telegram Softball Season Preview: Keller, Birdville eye state title repeats

3:22 Mansfield's DBAT Invitational highlights Pause

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017

0:26 After shaky start in debut, TCU's Lodolo 'got it going in the right direction'

2:11 Jeff Banister can see 400-500 at-bats for Jurickson Profar

0:35 Josh Hamilton says he's healthy but taking it slow

1:52 Mansfield Legacy sophomore Jalen Catalon is Defensive Player of Year

3:11 University of Arizona baseball team's epic recreation of cult classic 'Major League'

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story