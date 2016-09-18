Keller junior Kasey Simpson commits to Iowa State

Keller state champ Kasey Simpson is off to a great high school career.
In two years, the junior has many accolades to her name and helped the Indians to the Class 6A softball state title in June.
On Friday, Simpson announced on Twitter her commitment to the Big 12 school Iowa State.
Super blessed and excited to say that I have verbally committed to the University of Iowa State!!❤️❤️@CycloneSB pic.twitter.com/ts5SVDteex— kase (@_kaseysimpson_) September 17, 2016
“I chose Iowa State because I loved the coaching staff and players. The campus is so beautiful and the whole community loves you,” she said. “The team has such good chemistry and I couldn't ask for anything more than that.”
This past spring as a sophomore, Simpson was third on the team with a .471 average, third with 57 hits in 39 games, had 13 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and led Keller with 38 RBIs and 46 runs scored.
Everything at Iowa State drew me in.
Keller’s Kasey Simpson
Simpson was named second team all-district and second team TSWA all-state. As a freshman, she was District 5-6A Newcomer of the Year and TSWA all-state honorable mention.
“I just fell in love when I went on my visit and knew that's the place I wanted to be for my college career,” Simpson said.
End 1: @_kaseysimpson_ drives in her 17th RBI. @caralinew also an RBI as @Keller_Softball goes up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/oTo0hT6ZLQ— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) April 12, 2016
@_kaseysimpson_ @kennedylegg @Keller_Softball pic.twitter.com/a2rKy66zBb— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 9, 2016
She homered three times in the playoffs and had two with six RBIs in Keller’s regional semifinal win over Lubbock Coronado. She also batted 3 of 5 during the state tournament in Austin.
Simpson plays travel ball with Texas Glory and will be considered one of the top players to watch in 2017.
