Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers.
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

High School Football

Here are the DFW 2019 prospects ranked in the Rivals 100

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

June 12, 2018 05:08 PM

Five-star Allen wide receiver Theo Wease checked in at No. 3 overall in the latest Rivals 100 for 2019 prospects.

Last season, Wease, an Oklahoma commitment, helped lead the Eagles to a perfect 16-0 season en route to the program's fifth state title in 10 years.

USA Today's way-too-early preseason Top 25 currently ranks Allen No. 8 in the country heading into next season.

Here are the six DFW football recruits that Rivals ranked in their top 100 for the class of 2019:

3. Theo Wease-WR, Allen High School, 6'3, 205: Oklahoma

Theo Wease
2019 Allen WR Theo Wease is one of the most wanted recruits in the country
Greg Powers, 247Sports 247Sports

30. Brian Williams-S, Bishop Dunne Catholic School, 6'1, 190: Texas A&M

Brian Williams, 5-star recruit
Dallas Bishop Dunne's Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country.
Greg Powers 247Sports

67. Trejan Bridges-WR, Hebron High School, 6'2, 170: Oklahoma

Trejan Bridges
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

86. Demani Richardson-S, Waxahachie High School, 6'2 190: Texas A&M

Demani Richardson
Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

91. Lewis Cine-S, Trinity Christian School, 6'2, 190: Undecided

Lewis Cine
Four-star safety Lewis Cine recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas where he has enrolled at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill.
Andrew Ivins 247Sports

92. Marquez Beason-ATH, Bishop Dunne Catholic School, 5'11, 175: Illinois

Marquez Beason
Four-star athlete Marquez Beason is one of the top players in the country with over 40 offers. He's committed to Illinois.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

The Rivals100 Top 10

1. Derek Stingley Jr.-CB, The Dunham School, Baton Rouge, LA 6'1, 185:Undecided

2. Darnell Wright-OT, Huntington High School, Hunington, WV, 6'6 275:Undecided

3. Theo Wease-WR, Allen High School, 6'3, 205: Oklahoma

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux-WDE Oaks Christian Academy, Westlake Village, CA, 6'5, 220: Undecided

5. Quavaris Crouch-ATH, Harding University, Charlotte, NC, 6'3 222: Undecided

6. Jaden Haselwood-WR, Cedar Grove High School, Ellenwood, CA, 6'3, 175: Georgia

7. Bru McCoy-ATH, Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, Calif., 6'3, 205: Undecided

8. Trey Sanders-RB, Bradenton, FL, IMG Academy, 6'1, 205: Undecided

9. Ishmael Sopsher-DT, Amite, LA, Amite High School, 6'4, 305: Undecided

10. Clay Webb-C, Oxford, Ala., Oxford High School, 6'4, 285: Undecided

This 36-yard reception made it 14-3 over Arlington Martin, and the Eagles would never look back. Kevin Casaskcasas@star-telegram.com

  Comments  