Here are the DFW 2019 prospects ranked in the Rivals 100

Five-star Allen wide receiver Theo Wease checked in at No. 3 overall in the latest Rivals 100 for 2019 prospects.
Last season, Wease, an Oklahoma commitment, helped lead the Eagles to a perfect 16-0 season en route to the program's fifth state title in 10 years.
USA Today's way-too-early preseason Top 25 currently ranks Allen No. 8 in the country heading into next season.
Here are the six DFW football recruits that Rivals ranked in their top 100 for the class of 2019:
3. Theo Wease-WR, Allen High School, 6'3, 205: Oklahoma
30. Brian Williams-S, Bishop Dunne Catholic School, 6'1, 190: Texas A&M
67. Trejan Bridges-WR, Hebron High School, 6'2, 170: Oklahoma
86. Demani Richardson-S, Waxahachie High School, 6'2 190: Texas A&M
91. Lewis Cine-S, Trinity Christian School, 6'2, 190: Undecided
92. Marquez Beason-ATH, Bishop Dunne Catholic School, 5'11, 175: Illinois
The Rivals100 Top 10
1. Derek Stingley Jr.-CB, The Dunham School, Baton Rouge, LA 6'1, 185:Undecided
2. Darnell Wright-OT, Huntington High School, Hunington, WV, 6'6 275:Undecided
3. Theo Wease-WR, Allen High School, 6'3, 205: Oklahoma
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux-WDE Oaks Christian Academy, Westlake Village, CA, 6'5, 220: Undecided
5. Quavaris Crouch-ATH, Harding University, Charlotte, NC, 6'3 222: Undecided
6. Jaden Haselwood-WR, Cedar Grove High School, Ellenwood, CA, 6'3, 175: Georgia
7. Bru McCoy-ATH, Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, Calif., 6'3, 205: Undecided
8. Trey Sanders-RB, Bradenton, FL, IMG Academy, 6'1, 205: Undecided
9. Ishmael Sopsher-DT, Amite, LA, Amite High School, 6'4, 305: Undecided
10. Clay Webb-C, Oxford, Ala., Oxford High School, 6'4, 285: Undecided
