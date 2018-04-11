Head football coach vacancies on Crowley school board agenda Thursday

Crowley school district trustees will likely approve the hiring Thursday of head football coaches at Crowley and North Crowley high schools.
The Crowley ISD agenda for its April 12 board meeting includes as action items: Employment of Professional staff for Crowley and North Crowley head varsity football coach.
The board meeting convenes at 6 p.m. at the Crowley administration building, 512 Peach St.
Eugene Rogers is being replaced at North Crowley. He was 12-38 in five seasons. The Panthers are 22-68 since making their last playoff appearance in 2008.
Chris James is being replaced at Crowley. James won three district titles at Crowley, going 50-37 over eight seasons. He was hired last month at Fort Worth Paschal.
Notable off-season changes:
Southlake Carroll:Riley Dodge in, Hal Wasson out
White Settlement Brewer:Todd Peterman in, Wade Griffin in
DeSoto: Mike Robinson in, Todd Peterman out
Trinity Christian-Addison: Mike Singletary in, Steve Mercer out
Waxahachie: Todd Alexander in, Jon Kitna to Brophy Prep, Phoenix
Everman: Dale Keeling retires, defensive coordinator Dale Matlock promoted in December
Fort Worth Polytechnic: Jeff Green in, Chris Roberts out
Lake Worth: Tracy Welch in, Keri Timmerman out
Grand Prairie: Tony Tademy in, Gary Bartel to Grand Prairie schools athletic director
Dallas Skyline: Herman Johnson in, Derick Roberson to Frisco Memorial
