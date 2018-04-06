Riley Dodge beat some deep talent to land Carroll head football coach job

New Southlake Carroll head football coach Riley Dodge leapfrogged four head coaches with state championships on their resumes, according to information released Friday by the Carroll school district.
A report of all applicants, coaches who were interviewed, and a list of finalists was obtained through an Open Records Request by the Star-Telegram.
Dodge, 29, the offensive coordinator last season at Justin Northwest, was chosen March 26 for his first job as a head football coach over Todd Peterman (DeSoto, 2016 Class 6A Division II champion), Steve Huff (College Station, 2017 5A Division II), Colleyville Heritage head coach Joe Willis (Cedar Park, 2012 4A Division II), and Brandon Clark of Derby, Kan. who won 6A state championships there in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Dodge — who's making $97,284 at Carroll — as well Huff and Willis were interviewed by Carroll officials. Also, head coaches Brent Davis (San Angelo Central), Brent Whitson (South Grand Prairie) and Brandon Faircloth (Port Neches-Groves) were also brought in for interviews.
Peterman was hired as head football coach and athletic director at White Settlement Brewer on March 19.
Faircloth was the running backs coach at Dallas Highland Park when the Scots won the 4A Division I title in 2005. Richardson Pearce head coach David Collins, who also applied, was offensive coordinator on the Austin Lake Travis team that won a 4A Division I title in 2011.
Dodge was the starting quarterback on the 2006 Carroll team that won a third consecutive 5A title. He was coached by his father Todd Dodge, who is currently head football coach and athletic director at Austin Westlake. Although Todd Dodge was reported to have been in negotiations to return to Southlake, no application or resume was included from Carroll ISD.
Riley Dodge was also the offensive coordinator at Flower Mound Marcus in 2015-16. In all, 25 applications were submitted, including 13 from outside Texas. Two coaches from Georgia and two from Florida applied.
Current Florida A&M defensive coordinator Theo Lemon and Robert Morris University defensive backs coach Michael Brown also applied, as did Erik Link, special teams coach at Auburn University from 2013-15. He's currently the head coach at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa.
Comments