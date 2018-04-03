Getting a handle on area high school football coaching changes

It's been a busy job-hunting off season for area high school football coaches.
Perhaps most notably was the three-month drama at Southlake Carroll, which ended in late March when former star quarterback Riley Dodge was hired to lead the Dragons after Hal Wasson was placed on leave and bought out of his contract.
Also of note was Todd Peterman's departure from DeSoto and hiring at White Settlement Brewer. DeSoto hired Mike Robinson from North Mesquite.
At Fort Worth Paschal, the city's oldest high school, Chris James is settling in after an eight-year run at Crowley.
Never miss a local story.
The Crowley school district have yet to fill the head football coach positions at Crowley and North Crowley. Lake Worth filled its vacancy April 2.
"There's always turnover," James said. "This year it's all because everything's happened so late. We're in April now and jobs are still opening and closing. That usually comes with realignment."
James won three district titles at Crowley, going 50-37 in leading the Eagles.
"I've got a formula, I've got a way I do things and it worked at Crowley," he said. "That may or may not work here at Paschal. Once I get around the kids and start coaching them up and making sure my staff is in line with my vision and the way I see things, then we've just got to pump it out there.
"We've got to get things excited about Paschal football again, and it's very doable. All the pieces are in place."
Other changes:
Trinity Christian-Addison: Mike Singletary in, Steve Mercer out
Waxahachie: Todd Alexander in, Jon Kitna to Brophy Prep, Phoenix
Crowley: TBD, Chris James out
North Crowley: TBD, Eugene Robinson out
Fort Worth Polytechnic: TBD, Chris Roberts out
Lake Worth: Tracy Welch in, Keri Timmerman out
Highland Park: Randy Allen retired, TBD
Grand Prairie: Tony Tademy in, Gary Bartel to Grand Prairie schools athletic director
Dallas Skyline: Herman Johnson in, Derick Roberson to Frisco Memorial
Comments