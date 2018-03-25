Southlake Carroll to name Riley Dodge coach Monday night, per report

As rumors began to swirl Fiday night that Carroll school athletics director Darren Allman would soon be replaced

Carroll school district officials have confirmed an earlier report that Paul Pinson will be replacing reassigned Darren Allman as interim athletic director.

CBS 11 reporter Bill Jones first made the report late Friday night.

"Our athletic program is going through a time of transition. I can now confirm Paul Pinson has been named interim AD during the transition period," Carroll spokeperson Julie Thannum said in a text on Saturday. "Darren Allman is assisting us during this transition and will have a new assignment for 2018-19."

Thannum went on to say that Pinson's duties will include coaching vacancies, interview schedules and assisting superintendent David Faltys with job responsibilities.

Carroll scheduled school board meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday night where Riley Dodge will be named the Dragons new head football coach, school officials confirmed.

Dodge's announcement will come at the beginning of the meeting before the board of trustees go into executive session.

Whether there will be an announcement about the athletic director at the meeting was not confirmed.

Dodge will replace longtime coach Hal Wasson after he and the school district reached a settlement agreement on Feb. 25. Wasson, who spent the past 11 years with the program, was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24.

Dodge played for Wasson in 2007-08. He was the starting quarterback on the 2006 state champion team, a penalty that ended with Todd Dodge's final year at Carroll.