Seven possible stops for former DeSoto head coach Todd Peterman

When DeSoto head football coach Todd Peterman resigned from his post at the south Dallas County school on Thursday he quickly became the biggest free-agent high school coach on the market.
According to texasfootball.com’s Matt Stepp, Peterman “felt the timing was right to look for another opportunity while giving enough time for DeSoto to find a quality replacement.”
He may have to take a pay cut. Peterman made $108,495 last season.
Still, just 13 months after leading DeSoto to the 2016 UIL Class 6A Division II state title, Peterman reportedly did battle with DeSoto ISD school board members, but his contract was eventually renewed.
Never miss a local story.
DeSoto finished 10-2 in 2017, losing to Southlake Carroll in the second round. Peterman went 32-8 in three years.
Attempts to contact Peterman went unanswered. With the 2018 Texas high school football season less than seven months away, where could Peterman land?
Here are seven possible destinations:
College: Going to the next level is never out of the question and college teams are always looking for offensive coordinators, the job Peterman had before moving up at DeSoto. He could follow the footsteps of a former colleague, Joey McGuire, who won three state titles at Cedar Hill before going to Baylor.
Grand Prairie: There aren’t too many openings at the Class 6A level if Peterman wants to stay in the Metroplex — Fort Worth Paschal’s the only other vacancy — but he could head to Grand Prairie and continue turning around that program. The Gophers, who’ve been in DeSoto’s district for the past six years, snapped a 28-year playoff drought last fall. They paid former head coach Gary Bartel $112,435.
Deer Park: In the past 18 seasons, the Deer have missed the playoffs just three times. Chris Massey, who retired from the Houston area school in December, had a winning season 12 of his 14 years with the program. Massey earned $113,402 in 2017.
New Diana: If Peterman wants to stay an eagle, New Diana might be the spot. The Eagles had their best season in program history, going 10-4 with a trip to the state quarterfinals. However, the Eagles graduate their top quarterback and top two receivers.
Navasota: The Rattlers have been to the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, winning state titles in 2013 and 2015. Navasota is coming off a 6-5 record. No doubt Peterman is aware of alleged school-board issues and football coach contracts here, too.
Red Oak: Less than 10 miles from DeSoto is Red Oak. If Peterman doesn’t want to move far while remaining in touch with his former players, Red Oak is the perfect landing spot. However, it would be a challenge as the Hawks have gone 9-41 ever since making the playoffs in 2012. Former coach Brian Brown was making $102,694.
Montgomery Lake Creek: Montgomery school district’s second high school is set to begin varsity football in 2018. Would Peterman consider heading south to take over a first-year program? Montgomery High School paid coach John Bolfing $90,862 last fall.
Comments