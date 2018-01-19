Seven possible stops for former DeSoto head coach Todd Peterman

More Videos 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies Pause 2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title 1:25 Azle Hornets QB Seals one of best freshmen QB in country 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 0:57 Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 1:10 Fortress Fest: The Mixtape 2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

DeSoto claims its first football state title DeSoto jumped to a 21-3 lead and never trailed en route to a 38-29 victory in the 6A Division II state championship, giving the program its first football state title. DeSoto jumped to a 21-3 lead and never trailed en route to a 38-29 victory in the 6A Division II state championship, giving the program its first football state title. ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

DeSoto jumped to a 21-3 lead and never trailed en route to a 38-29 victory in the 6A Division II state championship, giving the program its first football state title. ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com