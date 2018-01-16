This awards ceremony means a lot more to Arlington’s football team

For Arlington football coach Scott Peach, Thursday’s sixth annual 1st Down Club of Dallas-Fort Worth Awards has a special meaning.
Not only does he coach one of the two senior Arlington-area players nominated, quarterback/wide receiver D’Montae Davis and will be accompanied by Arlington Martin defensive end/nose guard and Kansas State commit Spencer Trussell, the event was one of the final acts of his father, the late legendary Lamar coach Eddy Peach.
Eddy was on the committee to nominate the Coach of the Year.
The awards ceremony is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts.
Never miss a local story.
“Eddy Peach dedicated his entire life to the game of football. In serving on the selection committee for the 1st Down Club, my father continued to honor high school football and give back to this great sport several years after his retirement,” Scott Peach said.
“My father enjoyed the success of the Arlington Colts this season as much as I did.”
The awards recognize the top football players, both athletically and academically, from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, south to Waco and north to Wichita Falls. They honor players with scholarships for a high level of play on the field, success in the classroom and positive community involvement.
Davis passed for over 1,700 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions in leading the Colts (10-3) to the third round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. He also rushed for over 1,350 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“D’Montae has been the leader of the Arlington Colts for the past four years. He enhanced his role as the heart and soul of the team by playing quarterback as well as serving as team captain this season,” Scott Peach said. “He played with tremendous energy and passion for his entire career.”
Trussell posted 59 tackles, including 12 for a loss, with three sacks as the Warriors (11-2) advanced to the third round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
“He has been a standout performer since his sophomore year,” Martin coach Bob Wager said of Trussell, who is the third of three brothers to come through the program. “We’re extremely proud. Anytime an individual is recognized from our team, those individuals have credited their teammates for their success. Spencer will be no different.”
The Arlington area has had success in previous years with players nominated for honors. Kennedale’s Juwan Washington was named the 2014 Offensive MVP, going on to San Diego State University. Also, Arlington Martin’s Myles Garrett, who went on to Texas A&M and was a first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017, was a 2013 Notable Finalist.
Other player nominees include Gage Campbell, Argyle; Dreylan Hines, Mansfield Summit; Cam Jones, Mansfield; Tkai Lloyd, Allen; Brock Sturges, Allen; Jaxon Player, Waco Midway; Bumper Pool, Lovejoy; Ryan Thompson, Southlake Carroll; James Williams, Aledo; Trelynn Wormley, Mansfield Legacy; Alan Bowman, Grapevine; Tucker Horn, Graham; Grant Johnson, Mansfield Legacy; John Stephen Jones, Dallas Highland Park; Jalen Knox, Mansfield Timberview; Matthew Leehan, Southlake Carroll; Brady McBride, Coppell; Tanner Mordecai, Waco Midway; and Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan.
Academic nominees include Jackson Anderson, Colleyville Heritage; Chase Bell, Fort Worth Paschal; Jacob Doddridge, Southlake Carroll; Lane Ferguson, Saginaw; Grayson Jarvis, Aledo; Esteban Larranaga, Euless Trinity; Cale Nanny, Argyle; Jarrett Skaggs, Mansfield; Jacob Stacks, Mansfield Legacy; and R. Mason Ward, Keller.
Coach of the Year nominees include John Abendschan, Boswell; Brady Carner, Muenster; Kenny Davidson, Graham; Chris Jensen, Euless Trinity; Chris Melson, Mansfield Legacy; Jeff Miller, Rockdale; and Greg Winder, Stephenville.
Comments